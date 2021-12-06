ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheetz names new President and CEO

By Kdka News Staff
 5 days ago

Sheetz will soon be under new leadership, but the company is staying in the family.

Travis Sheetz, nephew of founder Bob Sheetz, will be the new President and CEO beginning in January. The company says it plans to open about 30 new stores and expand delivery options.

Travis Sheetz began his business endeavors in real estate before transitioning to Sheetz in a leadership role in the company’s’ marketing department.

He’s held roles such as Sheetz’s Vice President of Operations. The Vanderbilt University graduate became President and COO in 2018.

“Over the past 69 years, Sheetz has grown dramatically from a small dairy store in Pennsylvania to one of the fastest growing family-owned convenience retailers with more than 600 locations across six states,” said Joe Sheetz.

The convenience store chain serves more than 1.5 million customers daily.

