Ghost 2.0? Michael Rainey Jr., Alix Lapri, & Gianni Paolo Talk Tariq’s ‘Power Book II’ Fate [Exclusive]

Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost is heating up, so it’s the perfect time to get into our interview starring characters Tariq, Brayden, and Effie.

The hit Starz series follows Tariq St. Patrick (played by Michael Rainey Jr. ) after he murders his father, then follows in his footsteps as an up-and-coming kingpin. Season 2 kicked off with Tariq resuming his life at Stansfield University after securing the Tejada family as his new suppliers in season 1. Tariq’s mother, Tasha, has been hiding from family-turned-foe Tommy Egan in witness protection and Tariq’s grandmother, Big Mama, is dealing with substance abuse issues that are leaving the hustler’s little sister, Yasmine, to fend for herself. On the Tejada side of things, Mary J. Blige ‘s character Monet is on edge and Cane (portrayed by Woody McClain ) is seeking a new alliance. Shane Johnson returns in the crooked role of attorney Cooper Saxe and he’s teamed up with equally-yoked attorney Davis MacLean, played by Method Man . Elsewhere, Larenze Tate ‘s Councilman Tate is trying to swindle his way into a prestigious position of power — exactly what we expected — and has his sights on Professor Milgram as he begins working at Stansfield.

In some interesting developments, Cane’s new connect Mecca turns out to be his mom’s old bae; Professor Milgram’s secret relationship with her student Zeke is about to be under a microscope as authorities focus in on her for the alleged murder of her ex, Jabari Reynolds; and, Tariq finally slept with peer and love interest Lauren ( Paige Hurd ). As viewers know, he’s been flirting with both Lauren and Diana Tejada ( LaToya Tonodeo ) for the duration of the series.

In our recent chat, Michael Rainey Jr., Alix Lapri, and Gianni Paolo talk about Tariq’s fate, who they believe ends up on top at the end of it all, and more. Rainey Jr. also dishes on Tariq being more like his father than he cares to admit.

“That’s the hardest thing for him to accept,” Rainey Jr. says of his hit character. “Just the fact that he’s like his father — and you’re going to see him struggle with that this season. That’s the main thing of him figuring himself out.”

Tune in up top!

