Cardi B Advocates For Black Women (Allegedly) Being Discriminated Against At Popular Miami Club

By Shamika Sanders
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Ca rdi B and Offset had date night this weekend, which included hitting the club dripped in jewels to turn up. Cardi dazzled in a sparkling Prada mini dress and blinged out Playboy chain that shined in the dark. While arriving to Club E11even, she was stopped by a fan, off-camera, who informed the new Playboy Creative Director the club was discriminating against Black women and refusing to let them in.

Not only did Cardi B stop to listen to the women, she then started a chant, “Let them in.” A club bouncer can then be heard telling Cardi, “We have to get you in first.” Influencer and reality TV star Bobby Lytes commented in the comments section, “E11even is extremely racist! This will soon come to light!!!” LHHATL cast member Melissa Scott also wrote, “ I’ve seen it first hand at this club. DAMN i thought it was me trippin…”

In a weird twist to the story, the video began circulating popular news brands like TheNeighborhoodTalk where it received an awkward comment from T-Boz (of TLC’s) Instagram account that read “Poor Nicki Minaj” with laughing emojis.

While some fans speculated her page was hacked, the Barbz went to town on the iconic group member. Shortly after, T-Boz posted an updated confirming her account was indeed hacked.

“Hey guys my account has been hacked and I never made that comment about Nicki Minaj I have no problem with her at all,” she added. “That’s not like me to even comment on a blog and be messy so all the blogs and unnecessary comments can stop thank you,” she wrote.

It looks like the damage has already been done because T-Boz’s comments are in shambles. We’ll see how this plays out over time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
