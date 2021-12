As of 8am: Sky is clear and temps are in the low 30s. We’ll enjoy another mostly sunny sky today with highs in the upper 60s. High pressure controls the weather pattern today giving us a lot of sunshine and temps will continue to warm as that high tracks east. We’ll see those temps continue to warm above average over the next few days, pushing into the lower 70s Wednesday and mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

