Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $3.23 to $69.49 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $3.20 to $73.08 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 9 cents to $2.04 a gallon. January heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.17 a gallon. January natural gas fell 47 cents to $3.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $4.40 to $1,779.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 22 cents to $22.26 an ounce and March copper rose 7 cents to $4.34 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.49 Japanese yen from 112.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.1278 from $1.1312.