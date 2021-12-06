New, million-dollar homes proposed near Chastain Park

Morris Kaplan has never had a problem getting his hands dirty. In fact, he's rather fond of the days he did just that to get the job done. "I started from the ground up," he said, recalling cleaning up construction sites as a young man on one of his late father's construction crews. Kaplan moved the company to Atlanta from New Jersey in the 1980s, delivering the city's first build-to-rent project, 450 Piedmont, in 1997. Today, the company has developed more than 30,000 residential and 3 million square feet of non-residential projects in the North and Southeast, and is working on several projects in Georgia.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO