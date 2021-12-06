ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

New, million-dollar homes proposed near Chastain Park

By Chris Fuhrmeister
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A proposed redevelopment in Buckhead would add to Atlanta's housing supply, but the residences would...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
City
Buckhead, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

With new facilities and new content, Georgia film industry continues to grow

This year was another record-breaking one for Georgia’s film industry, according to Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film, Music & Digital Entertainment Office, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “While the direct-spend numbers went down a bit in fiscal year 2020 due to the pandemic — from $2.9 billion in fiscal year 2019 to $2.2 billion in fiscal year 2020 — fiscal year 2021 came roaring back at $4 billion.”
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Business Chronicle

At a glance: Filmography of Metro Atlanta

The following is a list of most of the films and TV programs, minus TV pilots, that were shot in the metro area in the last five years, since 2016. Miracles from Heaven (feature film): Gravitational Productions LLC. Phobia (feature film): Spiegel-Bergman Prods. Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving (feature film): Caregiving...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chastain Park#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Housing
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Executive Profile: Morris Kaplan builds from the ground up

Morris Kaplan has never had a problem getting his hands dirty. In fact, he's rather fond of the days he did just that to get the job done. "I started from the ground up," he said, recalling cleaning up construction sites as a young man on one of his late father's construction crews. Kaplan moved the company to Atlanta from New Jersey in the 1980s, delivering the city's first build-to-rent project, 450 Piedmont, in 1997. Today, the company has developed more than 30,000 residential and 3 million square feet of non-residential projects in the North and Southeast, and is working on several projects in Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

'Time to get away from the whole Southern thing': Why Ford Fry is closing JCT Kitchen

Ford Fry is closing his Westside staple JCT Kitchen & Bar, but the mega-restaurateur has something new in the works. We are back and bigger than ever! Atlanta is the epicenter of sports, music, art, business and culture and this event brings all the players to one stage. Join us for breakfast and the opportunity to hear from leaders in film, TV, music, and esports.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Incoming AIA Atlanta president Ian Hunter seeks to diversify architecture

Ian Hunter did not quite understand the dynamic when, weeks after moving to Atlanta about seven years ago from Bucks County, Pa., he called the offices of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Atlanta chapter and declared he was running for president. The current president called Hunter and said, “It’s nice to see you’re interested in becoming involved in AIA but…who the heck are you?” recalled Hunter, an associate principal at tvsdesign, with a laugh. “He said, ‘You’re new to Atlanta. Take some time and establish your roots here.’” Hunter did, and next year will become AIA Atlanta president.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta

Comments / 0

Community Policy