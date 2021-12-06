Columnist: Real concern Olympic athletes going to China will not be safe

There will be an Olympics diplomatic boycott. In the diplomatic world of I will show you, America is not sending an official delegation to watch the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. American athletes will compete as long as the COVID-19 outbreak is manageable. China put out a statement about the diplomatic boycott. “It is a travesty of the Olympic spirit, it is political provocation, and an offense to the 1.4 billion Chinese people. If the U.S. is insistent on going down the wrong path, China will take necessary and resolute countermeasures.” The Olympic spirit is an interesting phrase. The Olympic spirit seems to be wrapped around money and the Biden Administration boycott might have some impact on American companies doing business at the Olympics.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO