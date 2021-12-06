ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Our Town: Michael Jordan and the fame monster

By Dr Tom Ferraro
theislandnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew will deny the attraction of fame and it’s nearly impossible to walk away from it after it’s tasted your blood. NBA super star Michael Jordan is a good example of how difficult it is to turn away from the spotlight. After his magnificent run with the Chicago Bulls with six...

theislandnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michael Jordan

Legendary Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan has a very commanding presence, both on and off the basketball court. In recent years, Jordan has gotten involved in other sports, namely NASCAR. The NBA Hall of Famer is part owner of 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Denny Hamlin. The NASCAR team...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Matt Lauer
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Jim Morrison
Person
Charlie Rose
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Janis Joplin
Person
John Lennon
thesource.com

Travis Scott Spotted on Golf Course with Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg

Travis Scott attempted to escape the Astroworld controversy this week by spending some time on the golf course. Unfortunately for him, the paparazzi found him with his famous friends. TMZ spotted Scott alongside Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg, Said Taghmaoui, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble in Palms Springs. The golf course...
GOLF
Sole Collector

Gentry Humphrey Shares Untold Stories About Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand, and Nike

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. In this special bonus episode, which was filmed live in front of a studio audience at ComplexCon earlier this month, they are joined by Gentry Humphrey, the legendary Nike and Jordan Brand exec who retired from his role as VP of Jordan footwear in September. Humphrey reflects on his long career, from the first Air Jordan retros to creating a Nike signature shoe for Allen Iverson to battling trolls on NikeTalk with the help of Oprah. He also reveals some Michael Jordan gems from his time working with the GOAT. Also, the three co-hosts share their most exciting moments and meals from ComplexCon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fadeawayworld.net

10 Greatest 1-On-1 Matchups We'd Love To See: Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James, Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant

One-on-one matchups are an aspect of basketball that we hardly, if ever, get to see between superstars. If there are one-on-one matchups, it is only for a few possessions and it almost always creates memorable moments. After all, basketball is a team sport where 5 guys play across another 5 guys at a time. If only we could create a tournament where all the best players compete in one-on-one battles, would that not be incredible to see?
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fame Monster#The Chicago Bulls#The Washington Wizards#Sports Illustrated
golfmagic.com

The list of members at Michael Jordan's golf club is STAGGERING!

Michael Jordan is the most famous player in the history of basketball, but the former Chicago Bulls star also has an undying love for golf. He has often found time to get out on the golf course during and after his illustrious career. His passion for the game culminated in producing his own golf course.
NBA
Rolling Stone

Steve Jordan on Touring With the Stones: ‘It Was Like Being Strapped to a Rocket Ship’

Thirty-five years ago, Steve Jordan got a call from Keith Richards asking him to play drums on a new version of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” that he was creating with Aretha Franklin. “I remembered Charlie Watts saying, ‘If you ever work outside of [the Rolling Stones], Steve Jordan’s your man,’ ” Richards wrote in his memoir Life. “It was a great session. And in my mind it was lodged that if I’m going to do anything else, it’s with Steve.” He stuck to that pledge over the years when he used Jordan in his group the X-Pensive Winos along with special projects...
MUSIC
ClutchPoints

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry likened by Steve Kerr to Michael Jordan

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sees significant similarities between Stephen Curry and an old teammate of his. Stephen Curry is playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. Aside from leading the Warriors to an impressive 20-4 record to date, he also ranks third in the league’s top scorer’s list.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
nowdecatur.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams, Michael B. Jordan & More!

WENDY WILLIAMS SPOTTED LEAVING MIAMI WELLNESS CENTER: Wendy Williams was spotted leaving a wellness center in Miami. According to Page Six, she was out of her wheelchair and walking again. Wendy ignored a question about her show being cancelled, but when asked how she's doing, she said “Wendy's doing fabulous.” When asked what the fans could expect, Wendy responded, “More Wendy stuff.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Michael B. Jordan Shares Why He Went Public With Lori Harvey

What many immediately presumed was a publicity stunt has proven not to be as Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan celebrated their one-year anniversary on Nov. 16. With every adorable photo and video the attractive couple shared regarding their romantic relationship, Turtle and Nugget (as they affectionately call each other) are now considered to be Hollywood’s latest relationship goals. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) Jordan went Instagram public for the first time about his lady on her 24th birthday and in his recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the notoriously private former bachelor revealed...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Brian Wilson and Director Brent Wilson Take a ‘Long Promised Road’ Inside a Genius’ Guarded Mind and Music

“He’s a talker” is a phrase that has never been used to describe Brian Wilson, then — in the Beach Boys’ original 1960s heyday — or especially now. So director Brent Wilson might have been taking on one of the more quixotic filmmaking quests of all time when he set out to make a documentary that would consist primarily of pulling thoughts and memories out of one of the great musical geniuses of the past century, whose shyness with interviews and mental health struggles are well known. That such a movie — “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” — not only...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy