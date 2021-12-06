Appanoose County Health reports 55 additional COVID-19 cases for Nov. 29-Dec. 5

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health reports that there have been 4,554 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 58 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. Seven of the deaths in Friday’s count happened in November. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 11.9%, well above the line considered “high risk,” and appearing to be on an upward trend. There are also a reported 83.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is all the way down at 10 per 100,000)...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO