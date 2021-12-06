ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge blocks Spicer, Vought bid to return to Naval Academy board

By Ellen Mitchell
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xT5F_0dFYU7vr00

A federal judge denied bids by several former Trump administration officials to be reinstated to the board of the U.S. Naval Academy while they sue President Biden for kicking them off the panel.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington, D.C., denied the motion by ex-White House press secretary Sean Spicer and former Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought for a preliminary injunction that would forced Biden to reinstate them to the board while the lawsuit plays out, Bloomberg reported.

Spicer and Vought sued Biden in September after he fired them from the panel, which advises the president on “the state of morale and discipline, the curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other matters” at the Naval Academy, according to its website.

The two were among dozens ousted from various advisory boards in early September as part of the Biden administration’s bid to remove last-minute appointees by the Trump administration.

“The president’s objective is what any president’s objective is, which is to ensure you have nominees and people serving on these boards who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with your values,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the time.

President Trump , in his final weeks in office, stocked the advisory boards with loyalists such as Spicer, Vought, former counselor Kellyanne Conway and former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski .

In their gambit to be returned to the board, Spicer and Vought argued that their removal would “silence dissenting views” on the panel, an argument Friedrich rejected.

The two “give no indication that their views on the governance of the Naval Academy actually differ from the other board members,” Friedrich wrote in an order filed on Saturday.

“Nor do they explain how it would serve the public interest to present advice to the president -- the primary function of the board -- that the president does not intend to consider,” she added.

Spicer and Vought also claimed that Biden legally could not fire them from the board, as the position carries a three-year term set by Congress, another argument the judge rejected.

“Such term-of-office provisions do not constrain the president’s removal power,” Friedrich wrote. “To the contrary, they serve only to limit the length of an officeholder’s term.”

Comments / 0

Related
omahadailyrecord.com

Judge Blocks Biden Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors

President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. (AP)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Anti-Democracy PowerPoint Circulator Says He Met with Meadows, Briefed Lawmakers: Reports

Philip Waldron, a retired Army colonel who shared a PowerPoint presentation titled “Election fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN” detailing options for how to overturn the 2020 election, says he briefed lawmakers in Congress ahead of Jan. 6, according to reports from multiple outlets. Waldron also says he met with Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, to discuss election fraud several times, according to The Washington Post. Waldron told the Post that he went to the White House multiple times following the election and spoke with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on “maybe eight to 10” occasions. Meadows recently...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Election denier who circulated Jan. 6 PowerPoint says he met with Meadows at White House

A retired U.S. Army colonel who circulated a proposal to challenge the 2020 election, including by declaring a national security emergency and seizing paper ballots, said that he visited the White House on multiple occasions after the election, spoke with President Donald Trump’s chief of staff “maybe eight to 10 times” and briefed several members of Congress on the eve of the Jan. 6 riot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Russell Vought
Person
Sean Spicer
Person
Kellyanne Conway
Person
Corey Lewandowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Naval Academy#Bloomberg#The Naval Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Post

Now It’s the Supreme Court’s Turn on Trump’s Jan. 6 Records

The U.S. Congress wants to know whether former President Donald Trump issued a Code Red to insurrectionists who may have orchestrated the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. And a federal appellate court just ruled that legislators are entitled to Trump’s White House records as they try to answer that question – teeing up a Supreme Court review that puts in play such weighty matters as executive privilege, the separation of powers and the foundations of American democracy.It’s also a historic flashpoint that will, inevitably, continue highlighting vast differences separating the nation’s two political parties as they parse the attack. Democrats, aided by a handful of Republicans, have steadily pressed an investigation meant to establish a clear fact pattern around the siege and call to account anyone who plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Republicans, for the most part, have closed ranks around Trump, dismissing the gravity and implications of Jan. 6 by likening the insurrectionists to unruly tourists, run-of-the-mill protesters or dedicated patriots.A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was having none of this when it issued its 68-page ruling on Thursday.“A large crowd of President Trump’s supporters — including some armed with weapons and wearing full tactical gear — marched to the Capitol and violently broke into the building to try and prevent Congress’s certification of the election results,” the court noted. “Police officers were attacked with chemical agents, beaten with flag poles and frozen water bottles, and crushed between doors and throngs of rioters … The events of January 6, 2021 marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. The building was desecrated, blood was shed, and several individuals lost their lives.”That ferocious tableau, evoking domestic terrorism, informed the court’s perspective on the gravity and necessity of the January 6th Committee’s investigation. The court catalogued the various records the committee has sought, including call and visitor logs, calendars, schedules, and the like, and noted that Trump provided some while recently trying to exclude others by claiming privilege. The Biden White House overruled that claim, noting that it would prevent “the extraordinary events” of Jan. 6 from being “subject to a full accounting to ensure nothing similar ever happens again.”Trump then sued to stop disclosure, arguing that the committee’s request violated his presidential privileges and served no valid legislative purpose. The appellate court excoriated Trump’s argument. It pointed out that his lawyers had “provided no basis” to override the White House’s ruling and the “unique legislative need for these documents.” The documents “are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” the court added.On top of all of that, the court pointed to “Trump’s failure even to allege, let alone demonstrate, any particularized harm that would arise from disclosure.” Indeed, there was no reason for the court, “after a sufficient showing of congressional need,” to “second guess a sitting President’s judgment that invoking privilege is not in the best interests of the United States.”After a tour of relevant case law, the court concluded its ruling by returning to the fundamentals informing its decision. “Our Constitution divides, checks, and balances power to preserve democracy and to ensure liberty,” it noted. “Essential to the rule of law is the principle that a former President must meet the same legal standards for obtaining preliminary injunctive relief as everyone else. And former President Trump has failed that task.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

408K+
Followers
49K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy