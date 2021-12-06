This ‘Floating Continent’ Could Collect and Recycle Plastic from the Ocean in Future

Though there are exceptions, mass-market retailers aren’t exactly contributing to a more sustainable future. In fact, society’s obsession with consumerism is becoming quite the environmental catastrophe: The enormous shipping containers bringing goods across the oceans are crashing into endangered whales, the increase in production is emitting more toxic pollutants, and the construction of more plants is destroying the already dwindling forests. But just as urgent, if not more so, are the unsustainable materials used to produce, ship, and deliver the products we love. Luckily, one beloved Swedish brand is stepping up to the proverbial plate when it comes to counteracting climate change: IKEA, which is in the process of eliminating plastic packaging from all of its new products by the year 2025.
