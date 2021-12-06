ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

This ‘Floating Continent’ Could Collect and Recycle Plastic from the Ocean in Future

By Andy Corbley
Good News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large, self-sustaining, floating research lab as big as an island could be the next big thing in ocean cleanup. The 8th Continent, as it’s called, has won the 2020 Grand Prix prize for architecture and innovation of the sea, and is designed to allow the operators to live, work, eat,...

www.goodnewsnetwork.org

Related
BBC

Pacific Ocean garbage patch is immense plastic habitat

Scientists have discovered marine animals living on plastic debris in an area of the open ocean dubbed "the Great Pacific Garbage Patch". Many of the creatures are coastal species, living miles from their usual habitats, on a patch halfway between the coast of California and Hawaii. Plants and animals, including...
ENVIRONMENT
Entrepreneur

The Use Of Recycled Plastics In Packaging Of Food And Drinks Needs To Be Re-Deliberated: Experts

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. LawWiser, India’s first video-only knowledge-sharing platform for the legal community, today released a consultation paper on ‘The Dilemma of Recycling Plastics in India’. The objective of this consultation paper is to address and highlight the seriousness of the dual issue of the safe and sustainable disposal methods of waste plastics and the adverse impacts,if any, on the health and safety of humans from the use of recycled plastics.
ENVIRONMENT
The Southern

SIU researchers aim to turn drink waste into recyclable plastic

Sometimes one solution leads to another. Such is the case with a research projects at Southern Illinois University Carbondale – one that potentially could change how plastic products are used and reused. Lahiru Jayakody, assistant professor of microbiology, is leading the project. He is working with veteran SIU researchers and...
CARBONDALE, IL
TrendHunter.com

Plastic Recycling Brands

There is a staggering amount of plastic waste that is entering landfills every year, which is being combated against with companies like Plastic Bank. The brand is committed to "revolutionizing recycling ecosystems" in coastal communities by reprocessing materials and re-introducing them into the global supply chain. All the collected material is reborn as Social Plastic, creating a closed-loop supply chain and helping those who collect the plastic.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
104.1 WIKY

World can’t recycle its way out of plastic crisis – experts

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Recycling will not be able to contain a runaway global plastic waste crisis, experts said on Friday as they called on companies to reduce plastic production and shift more products into reusable and refillable packaging. Moving away from single-use plastics and towards systems that allow for it...
ENVIRONMENT
techxplore.com

Improving plastic waste separation with magnetic fields

In 2018, 61.8 million metric tons of plastic waste was produced in the European Union with only 9.4 million metric ton recycled. This constitutes a huge amount of plastic waste, which rapidly needs to be addressed. One solution is to turn to magnetic density separation, which can separate plastic materials using magnetic fields, but this technique is not always effective. Rik Dellaert studied flows of plastic particle mixtures in wind tunnels to assess the effect of turbulence on the separation process. He'll defend his Ph.D. thesis on November 26th at the department of Applied Physics.
ENVIRONMENT
plasticstoday.com

Plastic Recycling Project Is as Unusual as it Is Impressive

It was with a wave of nostalgia that I came across some news this weekend about an unusual plastic recycling project in Japan. Like my friends in the 1960s, part of my youth was spent gluing together plastic toy models from companies such as Revell, Monogram, and Aurora and others. My favorite was the Seaview submarine from the “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea” TV series. A key part of the process was separating the parts of the model from the rest of the plastic, which I’ve learned is called sprue cards or runners, the thin, interconnected sticks of plastic that keep the parts together.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Plastic Waste#Recycled Plastic#Waste Water#Zaha Hadid Architects
montereycountyweekly.com

Taking on the massive problem of plastic pollution in our oceans.

Imagine this: Dumping a garbage truck full of plastic into the ocean. Gross, yes. Imagine dumping a garbage truck full of plastic into the ocean every minute. That’s the equivalent of the 8.8 million metric tons of plastic waste that enter our planet’s oceans every year, according to a report released today by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
MONTEREY, CA
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Collectible Toys

Recyclings is a new line of collectible toys for kids that encourages environmental awareness with characters that are made from 70% recycled plastic. Each Recycling is helpful for saving seven bottle caps from the landfill and these collectibles from Vivid Goliath promote guilt-free collecting and education on sustainability as a result.
LIFESTYLE
ndsuspectrum.com

Recycling isn’t limited to paper and plastic, clothing waste becoming an increasing problem

‘Throwaway’ culture is becoming more of a problem as fast fashion companies continue selling cheap, inexpensive clothing. New Years is less than a month away and picking out that perfect party outfit is next up on the to-do list. Most will head to Shein, Forever 21 or H&M for a cheap find, but isn’t there a better alternative to buying from these fast fashion industries who contribute to the overgrowing clothing waste?
FARGO, ND
newfoodmagazine.com

Application Note: Plastic sorting problems? Sorted

Today, plastic recycling is imperative; however, the act of separating different types of plastic is slow and labour intensive. Here, we find out how NIR spectroscopy can help…. Plastic recycling plays an important role in preserving the planet’s resources and reducing the pollution caused by different types of plastic. Food...
ENVIRONMENT
CleanTechnica

Nurdles Are Tiny Plastic Pellets In The Ocean, And There Are Billions Of Them

An article in The Guardian this week that was describing something as toxic as an oil spill — nurdles — and I was appalled and motivated to further raise awareness about these. Nurdles are tiny plastic pellets that are floating in the ocean. There are billions of them. Strangely, though, they are not classified as hazardous.
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

Ocean plastic pollution is being colonized by coastal species

The North Pacific Subtropical Gyre, otherwise known as the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch,” is considered the world’s largest accumulation of ocean plastic. It’s so massive, in fact, that researchers found it has been colonized by species — hundreds of miles away from their natural home. The research, published in the...
ENVIRONMENT
New Scientist

Plastic food packaging gets a bad rap, but does it always deserve it?

Social media can be a powerful force for positive change, especially when it comes to environmental issues. A seemingly perfect example is the drive to stem the tide of single-use plastic, particularly when it comes to food packaging. Huge campaigns – including organised groups descending on supermarkets to strip and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
architecturaldigest.com

How IKEA is (Nearly) Ending Plastic Packaging by 2025

Though there are exceptions, mass-market retailers aren’t exactly contributing to a more sustainable future. In fact, society’s obsession with consumerism is becoming quite the environmental catastrophe: The enormous shipping containers bringing goods across the oceans are crashing into endangered whales, the increase in production is emitting more toxic pollutants, and the construction of more plants is destroying the already dwindling forests. But just as urgent, if not more so, are the unsustainable materials used to produce, ship, and deliver the products we love. Luckily, one beloved Swedish brand is stepping up to the proverbial plate when it comes to counteracting climate change: IKEA, which is in the process of eliminating plastic packaging from all of its new products by the year 2025.
ENVIRONMENT

