A Jamestown man is facing charges after a report of an unresponsive driver slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the parking of a 7-Eleven in the village of Allegany on Sunday. State Police say 56-year-old Thomas Peterson failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene and he was discovered to be in possession of cocaine. Troopers charged Peterson with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. He was released with appearance tickets for Allegany Village Court, where he is due to appear next month.

ALLEGANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO