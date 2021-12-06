ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. yields rise as risk-off mood ebbs

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, with the benchmark 10-year climbing back above the 1.4% mark after hitting its lowest level since late September on Friday in the wake of the November jobs report.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 9.2 basis points to 1.433% after falling as low as 1.335% on Friday, its lowest since Sept. 23.

"The direction was pretty impressive so today we are definitely seeing a retracement of that, it was a little overdone and today we are getting some of that back and I wouldn’t be surprised to get more of it back," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

While Friday's payrolls report missed expectations, the report was not viewed as enough to substantially alter the Federal Reserve's timeline to taper its bond purchases after Chair Jerome Powell signaled last week the central bank would consider speeding up the process. read more

"Powell’s comments in and by itself is why the market thinks they are going to speed things up, the labor market data from Friday didn’t say anything to contradict that," said Barnes.

Concerns about the newly discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus also contributed to the risk-off mood last week and has now spread to about one-third of U.S. states. However on Sunday Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, told CNN "thus far it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it." read more

On Monday, New York City declared all private-sector employers must implement COVID-19 vaccine mandates for their workers.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 8.2 basis points to 1.757%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 79.6 basis points after flattening to 74.4 on Friday.

The five-year note and 30-year bond spread was 54.7 after narrowing to 52.5 on Friday.

Auctions by the U.S. Treasury of $57 billion in 3-month bills and $51 billion in 6-month bills were on the soft side, according to analysts, with the market becoming more convinced the Fed could begin to hike rates by the middle of next year, although the timing could vary between June and September. The 3-month is seen as being safe both from debt ceiling concerns and a possible rate hike.

Later in the week, investors will get a look at the November consumer price index to gauge inflationary pressures.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.4 basis points at 0.635%.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.315%.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

U.S. yields little changed after CPI data

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed in choppy trading on Friday after an inflation reading was largely in-line with expectations, easing concerns the Federal Reserve may need to be more aggressive in its efforts to combat rising prices. The consumer price index rose 0.8%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip after U.S. CPI

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone bonds dipped on Friday but calmed after two volatile sessions as a critical U.S. inflation reading that came in line with expectations did little to sway markets ahead of a flurry of central bank meetings next week. Bond yields fell, then jumped on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
State
Pennsylvania State
Benzinga

Five Key Questions for U.S. Treasury Yields

Supply chain disruptions and the relative demand shift away from services and into goods both combined to lift inflation above 6% in 2021. The shape of the yield curve is likely to shift depending on the relative mix of expectations about the Fed pushing short-rate higher, whether future inflation will decline quickly or not, and how well equity markets absorb the changes in Fed policy.
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip after claims data, CPI eyed

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Thursday, following three straight days of gains for the 10-year yield, after data on the labor market and ahead of a key reading on inflation. Weekly initial jobless claims dropped 43,000 to a seasonally adjusted 184,000, below expectations of...
BUSINESS
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Anthony Fauci
Reuters

Major sovereign bond yields to rise amid heightened volatility

BENGALURU, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The recent spike in bond market volatility will continue or rise further over the next three months, according to a Reuters poll of fixed income experts who mostly thought a correction in yields was unlikely during the same period. Uncertainty over the spread of the...
MARKETS
arcamax.com

Massive US debts could 'trap' Powell as Fed fights inflation

WASHINGTON — The U.S. went on a borrowing binge last year, and the hangover could make it harder for the Federal Reserve to fight inflation without crashing the economy. Corporate debt has surged $1.3 trillion since the start of 2020 as borrowers took advantage of emergency Fed action as the pandemic spread, slashing interest rates and backstopping financial markets to keep credit flowing. More debt held by more companies suggests potential risks as borrowing costs rise from currently low levels.
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

CPI Inflation Rate Hits 39-Year High; Dow Jones Rises, Despite Fed Fears

The consumer price index came in slightly hotter than expected in November, as the CPI inflation rate hit a new 39-year high. The core inflation rate, excluding food and energy, rose to 4.9%, a new 30-year high. Dow Jones futures extended early gains following the CPI report in Friday stock market action, as investors were thrilled that price pressures didn't run even hotter.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian markets mixed as investors wait for U.S. inflation

Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve s decision on when to roll back economic stimulus.Shanghai Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo and Sydney declined.Wall Street rose for a third day Wednesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's omicron variant eased.Traders were looking ahead to Friday's report of U.S. consumer inflation in November for indications of whether the Federal Reserve will feel more pressure to cool prices by rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock prices. Fed officials meet next week for the last time in 2021....
MARKETS
