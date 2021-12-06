How a farmer created a business around one idea - creating drinks with real ingredients

New York (CNN Business) — Junior's Cheesecake has a big problem: Not enough cream cheese. The company's cheesecake is made from about 85% cream cheese, making it impossible to prepare without that key ingredient. The shortage meant the company had to pause cheesecake production on Friday in its Burlington, New Jersey, baking facility because it didn't have enough of the ingredient, according to owner Alan Rosen. It reopened Sunday, after a frantic Saturday trip to pick up more. But it will have to pause production again on Thursday, Rosen said, as the problem persists.
Comments / 0