How a farmer created a business around one idea - creating drinks with real ingredients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Restaurants and bars are still picking up the pieces after the COVID-19 pandemic shut business down for a while. The concern now: COVID cases and hospitalizations are going up in western Pennsylvania and across the state during the holiday season at a time when holiday parties are happening. The staff at Sienna Mercato are getting the ice and oranges ready for a busy night of business. The assistant manager says they have four holiday parties scheduled for Friday evening. They say business isn’t quite where it was before the pandemic, but it’s getting there, especially when it comes...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO