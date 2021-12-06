ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary's Tea: Khloe Kardashian To Be Step Mama + Stevie J Asks Faith Evans For Spousal Support

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHPIi_0dFYRupu00

It’s hard to keep up when it comes to the constant ups and downs of celebrity relationships, and we highlighted two that’ve been making major headlines lately for today’s edition of “Gary’s Tea.”

Word on the Internet is that Khloe Kardashian will soon be playing stepmom to yet another one of Tristan Thompson’s newborns he conceived during his relationship with the reality TV star. We’ll let Gary break down the juicy details behind that, in addition to reports that Stevie J is really out here asking for his ex (?) Faith Evans to pay spousal support in the midst of their seemingly impending divorce. Messy to say the least!

Get all the gossip that “Gary’s Tea” has to offer today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

