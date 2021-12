The Bettendorf Public Library will explore the lore and history of Santa Claus with a live, virtual presentation by historian, Laura Keyes. The online event is part of the Library’s Community Connections series which will be hosted on December 7th at 7:00 PM via GoToMeeting. Admission is free, however, an advance reservation is required to receive an invitation and password to join the event. Registration can be made at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/5589033, by calling the Library at 563-344-4175, or at any Bettendorf Public Library service desk. Because of secrets revealed, this program is not intended for children.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO