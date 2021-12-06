St. Paul duo repeats on All-Ohio first team

COLUMBUS — St. Paul senior standouts Tyler Perkins and Will Stieber repeated to the All-Ohio first team on Monday.

The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released the Division VII teams. Those selected to the first or second team in the Northwest District were eligible for all-state honors.

Stieber finished as one of the most decorated defenders in the deep history of St. Paul All-Ohio players. The linebacker is one of just a two players — along with Terry Taylor (1996-98) out of the 73 All-Ohio players since 1991 under head coach John Livengood to be named to an All-Ohio team (above honorable mention) three times.

In 12 games this season, Stieber finished with 127 tackles (five for loss), two sacks, four hurries, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups. He also led the Flyers (10-2) offensively with 1,342 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Stieber, who was All-Ohio third team in 2019 and first team last season, finished with 365 tackles in 33 games (11.1 per game) over the past three seasons.

Perkins, who is headed to NCAA Division I Iowa State University on a full scholarship, repeated to the first team after he punted 24 times for 976 yards (40.7 average), including a season-best of 56 yards. He was also 39-of-43 on extra point attempts and made three field goals as a kicker.

Earning second team All-Ohio honors for St. Paul was senior offensive tackle Zach Pocos, who was an anchor on the offensive line this season. He was the only returning starter entering the season, and led a unit that totaled 4,152 yards (346 per game), including 3,336 yards (278 average) rushing.

Junior running back Quincey Crabbs was an honorable mention choice for the Flyers after he ran 177 times for 1,110 yards and 15 TDs to compliment Stieber in the backfield.

Also from the area, Monroeville senior Isaac Roeder was third team as a defensive back after he finished with 96 tackles and an interception in 11 games for the Eagles.

Plymouth junior running back Shae Sparks and South Central senior wide receiver Carson Music also were honorable mention choices.

Sparks ran 172 times for 1,300 yards and 19 TDs for the Big Red. Music caught 67 passes for 882 yards with 9 TDs for the Trojans.

Edon senior quarterback Drew Gallehue and McComb lineman Eli Franks were named the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year. In a 45-44 loss at St. Paul on Sept. 11, Gallehue finished 39-of-47 for 516 yards and 6 TDs.

OPSWA Division VII All-Ohio football teams

Offensive Players of the Year: Drew Gallehue, Edon

Defensive Player of the Year: Eli Franks, McComb

Coach of the Year: Bob Ashley, Portsmouth Notre Dame

First Team Offense

QB: Peyton Lester, East Knox, 6-2, 165, sr.; Tabor Lackey, Glouster Trimble, 5-11, 180, sr.; Malachi Rose-Burton, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-11, 170, sr.; Drew Gallehue, Edon, 6-4, 220, sr.; Ashton Bour, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 5-10, 185, sr.; Mark Smith, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, 6-2, 185, sr.; Levi Wiederhold, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-3, 205, sr.

RB: Brae Friesner, Berne Union, 5-10, 150, sr.; Wyatt Reiman, Shadyside, 6-0, 180, sr.; Owen Lefeld, St. Henry, 6-1, 205, sr.; Jaden Schlabach, Dalton, 6-0, 195, sr.; Reed Wehr, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-9, 170, soph.; Mason Hackett, Newark Catholic, 5-8, 180, jr.

WR/TE: Gannon Ripke, Edon, 6-0, 205, sr.; Nolan Beeker, Tiffin Calvert, 6-3, 180, sr.; Jaiden Malone, Dalton, 6-1, 170, sr.: Kyle Zygmunt, Independence, 6-2, 187, sr.; Ka’Von Bailey, McComb, 6-2, 180, sr.; Jayden Bradwshaw, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-2, 175, sr.

OL: Logan Crozier, Shadyside, 6-0, 285, sr.; Brandon Boes, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-3, 295, sr.; Brandon Keller, St. Henry, 6-7, 270, sr.; Collin Arnold, Lucas, 6-0, 222, sr.; Jacob Fovozzo, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-4, 270, sr.; Zach Armbruster, De Graff Riverside, 6-2, 270, sr.; Cassius Hulbert, Edon, 6-3, 300, sr.

K: Casey McGhee, Independence, 5-9, 155, sr.

First Team Defense

DL: Waylon Yeager, Fisher Catholic, 6-3, 268, sr.; Shane Keenan, Toronto, 6-6, 285, sr.; Eli Franks, McComb, 6-2, 270, sr.; Eddie Kiernan, Warren JFK, 6-1, 235, sr.; Gabe Meyer, Fort Loramie, sr.; Dylan Smith, De Graff Riverside, 5-9, 250, sr.

LB: Elijah Wallace, Newark Catholic, 6-1, 210, sr.; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-2, 200, sr.; Will Stieber, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-8, 165, sr.; Darren Meier, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-10, 185, jr.; Tate Geiser, Dalton, 5-9, 165, sr.; Ashton Lerz, Independence, 5-11, 195, sr.; John Edwards, Sidney Lehman, 5-10, 195, sr.

DB: Markus Frazier, Columbus Crusaders, 5-7, 140, sr.; Noah Ball, Malvern, 6-4, 180, sr.; Peyton Otte, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, 185, sr.; Justin Finkbine, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-3, 180, jr.; Deven Frilling, De Graff Riverside, 6-2, 165, sr.

P: Tyler Perkins, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-1, 185, sr.

Second Team Offense

QB: Nate Nemeth, Berne Union, 6-0, 180, jr.; Cole Canter, Newark Catholic, 6-3, 190, sr.; Kabel Isaly, Hannibal River, 5-9, 150, soph.; David Homan, New Bremen, 6-1,162, jr.; Michael Tommer, Independence, 6-2, 175, sr.;

RB: Jack Tencza, Fisher Catholic, 6-0, 210, sr.; Holden Dailey, Waterford, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Noah Frederick, Sebring McKinley, 5-9, 175, sr.; Ryan Krajewski, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-10, 160, sr.; Bryce Newland, Reedsville Eastern, 5-8, 165, sr.; Tanner Bills, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-11, 170, sr.

WR/TE: James Brooks, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-11, 200, sr.; Zaiden Fry, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-11, 150, jr.; Nick Alig, New Bremen, 6-0, 170, sr.; Jaylin Walker, Grove City Christian, 5-11, 160, sr.; Josh Scantland, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-4, 190, sr.; Ashton Young, Springfield Central Catholic, 6-0, 180, sr.

OL: Sam Foster, Malvern, 6-2, 210, sr.; Zach Pocos, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-10 195, sr.; Karson Tennery, Fort Loramie, 6-0, 220, sr.; Tytus Gasper, Ansonia, 6-1, 215, sr., Wyatt Plush, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-9, 305, sr.; Daniel Gray, Newark Catholic, 6-2, 285, sr.; David Jedrzejek, Independence, 6-2, 200, sr.

K: John Dragos, Warren JFK, 5-11, 185, sr.

Second Team Defense

DL: Carter Campbell, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-2, 180, jr.; Matt Bertke, St. Henry, 6-7, 265, sr.; Connor Sanders, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, 6-3, 225, sr.; Brodie Vitt, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 5-11, 220, sr.; Devyn Mercilliott, Ashtabula St. John, sr.; Seth Cook, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-2, 190, jr.

LB: Levi Lyons, Danville, 6-0, 210, jr.; Avery Creamer, Hannibal River, 5-11, 175, sr.; Andrew Swisher, McComb, 5-11, 175, jr.; Isaac Gaietto, Hopewell-Loudon, 5-11, 185, sr.; Keegen Weiss, Ansonia, 5-10, 175, soph.; Jeff Ellis, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, 5-11, 225, sr.; Jadyn Thomas, Lockland, 6-1, 220, soph.

DB: Lane Cline, Waterford, 5-9, 150, jr.; James Burleson, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 5-4, 142, sr.; Nevin Robson, Dola Hardin Northern, 6-3, 190, sr.; Owen Beatty, Dalton, 5-11, 165, sr.; Owen Pleiman, Fort Loramie, sr.

P: Tyler Hall, Millersport, 6-1, 165, sr.

Third Team Offense

QB: Jayden Hanks, Grove City Christian, 6-0, 160, sr.; Tristan Phillips, Malvern, 5-10, 170, sr.; Caleb Maurer, Fort Loramie, 6-0, 170, jr.; Ty Myers Jr., Springfield Catholic Central, 6-0, 165, soph.;

RB: Gavin Hart, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-11, 190, soph.; Bryce Downs, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, 190, sr.; Marshal Sayre, Caldwell, 5-9, 185, jr.; Rex Hankinson, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-11, 175, sr.; Rory Corrigan, Independence, 5-10, 188, jr.; Peyton Beam, Ansonia, 6-2, 200, sr.

WR/TE: Tanner Elwell, Newark Catholic, 5-9, 155, sr.; Aidan Morris, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-0, 160, soph.; Landon Johnson, Hamler Patrick Henry, 5-9, 150, soph.; Brody Longwell, Hannibal River, 6-2, 180, sr.; Logan Eilerman, Fort Loramie, 6-4, 200, jr.

OL: Owen Huck, Waterford, 5-7, 175, sr.; Waylon Clark, Caldwell, 5-10, 225, sr.; Tyler Ramseyer, Dalton, 5-11, 193, sr.: Daymeon Pennington, Hamilton New Miami, 6-1, 235, jr.; Carter Carpenter, Berne Union, 6-5, 305, sr.; Conner Wooten, Glouster Trimble, 6-0, 285, Sr.; Dylan Swisher, McComb, 6-1, 340, Sr.

K: Connor Schmit, Ansonia, 6-2, 185, sr.

Third Team Defense

DL: Ryan Florence, Shadyside, 6-1, 195, sr.; Connor Gephart, Lima Central Catholic, 6-0, 223, sr.; Jagger Landers, Antwerp, 6-6, 206, sr.; Morgan Crist, Independence, 6-1, 197, sr.; Jaylen Stewart, Lockland, 6-2, 235, sr.

LB: Brendan Sheehan Newark Catholic, 5-10, 175, jr.; Tommy Bernath, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-11, 180, sr.; Hayden Wagner, Antwerp, 5-8, 160, sr.; Grant Barrett, Lucas, 6-0, 181, sr.; Andy Jakubczak, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-9, 160, jr.; Nate Ciavarella, Hamilton New Miami, 5-10, 205, sr.; Calvin Hoying, Fort Loramie, jr.

DB: Sammy Amnah, Berne Union, 6-2, 170, sr.; Camden Glaser, McComb, 6-2, 170, jr.; Seth Kucia, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-9, 140, jr.; Tyler Tipis, Fayetteville-Perry, 5-8, 145, sr.; Jonah Asebrook, South Charleston Southeastern, 5-11, 165, soph.; Isaac Roeder, Monroeville, 6-2, 200, sr.

P: Elijah Frederick, Sebring McKinley, 5-7, 170, sr.

Honorable Mention

QB: Vinny Ballone, Lowellville, 6-4, 175, jr.; Ethan Stutz, Dalton, 5-11, 150, jr.; Luke Torgerson, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-0, 182, sr.; Nate Hickman, Cardington, 6-1, 205, sr.; Kaden Lester, Ridgedale, 6-1, 205, sr.; Grant McCutcheon, Waterford, 5-11, 175, sr.; Josiah Smith, Racine Southern, 5-9, 175, soph.; Ryan Yingst, Lima Perry, 6-4, 200, sr.; Tre McCoy, Corning Miller, 5-8, 175, sr.; J.D. Schmidt, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-8,175, sr.; Jordan Cherry, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 6-2, 190, jr.

RB: Colton Soukup, Salineville Southern, 6-1, 190, jr.; Antwan Brown, Warren JFK, 5-11, 180, sr.; Cole Delaughder, East Knox, 6-1, 175, soph.; Hayden Welly, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-0, 225, jr.; Shae Sparks, Plymouth, 5-8, 150, jr.; Jackson Rohrs, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, 6-0, 180, sr.; Quincey Crabbs, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-8, 165, jr.; Austin Creamer, Hannibal River, 6-0, 180, sr.; Levi Justice, Sciotoville East, 5-8, 187, sr.

WR/TE: Evan Beacher, Independence, 5-10, 150, jr.; David Collins, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-3, 153, jr.; Kaiden Colopy, Danville, 5-11, 154, jr.; Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-11, 170, sr.; Tucker Dixon, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 140, sr.; Dylan Seison, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-0, 150, jr.; Travis Hoyle, Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, 188, sr.; Carson Music, Greenwich South Central, 5-10, 145, sr.; Brody Lollathin, Hannibal River, 5-10, 170, jr.; Dillon Lincoln, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-8, 165, sr.; Aiden Tarr, Bridgeport, 5-9, 160, sr.

OL: Patrick Valent, Warren JFK, 6’4, 285, jr; Sammi Hindi, Warren JFK, 6-2, 285, sr.; Tyler Stanley, Wellsville, 6-6, 300, sr.; Quentin Lehman, Dalton, 6-3, 250, jr.; Kendall Carter, Danville, 6-1, 205, soph.; Kavanaugh Frank, Fisher Catholic, 6-1, 203, sr.; Colin McAvoy, Cardington, 6-1, 210, jr.; Adrian Carrillo, Leipsic, 5-9, 200, sr.; Chris Cortez, Arlington, 5-9, 207, sr.; Ryan Cook, Bascom, Hopewell-Loudon, 5-10, 270, sr.;Blaine Castle, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, 6-5, 290, jr.; Jacob Lauck, Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, 240, jr.; Josh Fancher, Toronto, 6-3, 320, sr.; Collin Kroll, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-9, 175, sr.; Marshall Bier, Hannibal River, 5-9, 285, jr.

K: JJ Viau, Fisher Catholic, 5-9, 156, sr.; Aidan Culler, Lucas, 6-0, 182, soph.; Owen Gabel, New Bremen, 5-7, 174, sr.

DL: Tanner Fleming, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-0, 255, sr.; Camdyn Hoskin, Windham, 5-11, 230, sr.; Angelo Rocco, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-11, 170, Jr.; Ian Staten, Berne Union, 6-4, 215, sr.; Trevor Treinish, Millersport, 6-3, 175, sr.; Cole Wright, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, 250, soph.; Keagan Jackson, Sciotoville East, 5-10, 165, jr.: Dominic Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-7, 230, jr.; Ty Kessler, Arlington, 6-5, 303, sr.; Kevin Partington, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, 180, sr.; Ethan Lammers, Leipsic, 5-11, 192, sr.; Robert Myer, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 5-9, 220, jr.; Brayden Strawn, Hannibal River, 5-9. 220, jr.

LB: Mike Miller, Leetonia, 6-2, 230, sr.; Wyatt Morris, Salineville Southern, 5-10, 185, jr.; Michael Mauro, Warren JFK, 5-9, 190, sr.; Vinny Layko, Lowellville, 5-11, 255, sr.; Ambrose Hoso, Warren JFK, 5-10, 170, jr.; Dominic Trusso, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Carson Bauer, Berne Union, 5-10, 190, sr.; Nathan Thiel, Ridgedale, 6-3, 210, soph.; Jayden Evans, Reedsville Eastern, 6-0, 200, sr.; Henley Dye, Edon, 6-0, 220, sr.; Wyatt Russell, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-0, 195, jr.; Xavier Watson, Malvern, 5-11, 175, sr.; Jayce Nett, Toronto, 5-10, 195, fr.; Thayne Mahaffey, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-10, 165, jr.; Andrew Osman, Shadyside, 5-9, 155, sr.;

DB: Michael Ballone, Lowellville, 5-7, 135, soph.; Alex DeSalvo, Warren JFK, 5-7, 150, sr.; Luke Pascarella, Independence, 5-11, 170, jr.; Jason Meadwell, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-7, 134, sr.; Shane Knepp, East Knox, 5-10, 155, sr.; Walker Weckesser, Danville, 5-11, 160, soph.; Julius Wilson, Fairfield Christian, 6-0, 175, sr.; Jacob Huffman, Waterford, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Quin Schroeder, Leipsic, 5-8, 151, soph.; Ried Jury, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-0, 180, sr.; Kaden Recker, Antwerp, 5-9, 144, sr.; Ben Wach, Shadyside, 5-6, 135, soph.; Michael Bunning, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-7, 155, sr.; Dominic Bouscher, Toronto, 6-1, 173, soph.; Lucas Cox, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-9, 155, jr.

P: Aidan Eifert, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-10, 180, jr.