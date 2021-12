The OG style blogger, Julie Sariñana of Sincerely Jules, is still the go-to on Instagram for fashion and lifestyle inspiration. As someone who pioneered the laidback luxe California look in the aughts (denim and camo! sequins and rock tees!) it’s only fitting that the mega influencer would look to her home state to form the jumping off point for her latest collection with Bandier. We got the lowdown on what to expect from the offering—and how she puts her signature polished spin on it. Plus! We couldn’t leave without sneaking some holiday dressing tips…don’t worry, she’s got you covered!

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO