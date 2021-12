Bearish volume block-trade orders to Market-Making firms from institutional investors are not present now, nor have they been in recent past weeks. Overall equity markets are led and supported by big-$ volume block-trades from institutional investors managing multi-Billion-$ investment portfolios. Those trades require temporary participation by Market-Makers as principals, rather than merely as agents, to establish trade-shares balance between buyers and sellers, including the at-risk commitment of MM capital funds. The cost of capital-risk-eliminating hedge deals is borne by the trade-order initiator as a "market-liquidity cost" of making the desired transaction happen.

