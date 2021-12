The Woodlands will welcome a high energy new restaurant this week. Mastro’s Ocean Club will open in the former Grotto space (9595 Six Pines Dr.) this Wednesday, December 8. The new restaurant will be the first Mastro's Ocean Club in Texas. Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquired Mastro’s Restaurants from a private equity firm in 2013 and opened a location of Mastro's Steakhouse at The Post Oak hotel in 2017. Since then, it’s been one of Houston’s most successful restaurants, regularly drawing celebrities with its see-and-be-seen atmosphere, lively bar scene, and upscale steakhouse fare.

