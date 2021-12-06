ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

By www.espn.com - TOP
thegamenashville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the...

www.thegamenashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country With The Most Journalists In Prison

Journalism can be a dangerous profession. Sixty-three journalists died in Vietnam. And, most years in regions of the world involved in violent conflict a journalist dies. Among the other substantial dangers are arrest and prison. Repressive regimes controlled by a single party or person have little reason to abide by standards that might be normal […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Russia edges closer to war as new arms arrive on Ukraine’s border

A flatbed rail wagon speeding through south-west Russia last week carried an ill omen for negotiations to avert a larger war with Ukraine. On board was a Buk-M1, the kind of medium-range surface-to-air missile system that became notorious in 2014 after a missile fired from territory controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine shot down a Malaysian airliner, killing all 298 people aboard.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Winter Olympics#Human Rights Abuses#Chinese#The White House#American
AFP

Israeli PM Bennett to make historic visit to UAE

Israel's Naftali Bennett heads to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for the first official visit by a premier of the Jewish state since they established diplomatic ties last year. The UAE last year became the third Arab nation to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan. 
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people

Austria ended lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across most of the country on Sunday, three weeks after reimposing strict rules to combat a rising wave of coronavirus infections.The rules, which vary by region within the country, largely allow for the reopening of theaters, museums and other cultural and entertainment venues on Sunday. Shops will follow on Monday.Some regions are reopening restaurants and hotels on Sunday, while others will wait until later in the month. In all cases, there will be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants, and masks will still be required on public transportation and inside stores and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson to launch ‘national vaccination mission’ to head off omicron Covid variant with boosters

Boris Johnson is set to launch a “national vaccination mission” in a bid to head off the omicron variant of Covid-19.Addressing the nation on Sunday evening the prime minister is expected to warn that the more virulent strain of Covid will soon become the dominant one in the UK.The Independent understands Mr Johnson will set a target to give boosters to a large proportion of the population by Christmas. He is expected to say that the latest data around omicron's transmissibility and ability to evade vaccines is "deeply concerning".The PM will draw on the latest data, which suggests that booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Tame US inflation carefully or risk some nasty side-effects

Down the ages there has been no shortage of central bankers intent on squeezing inflation out of the system, but Paul Volcker is in a class of his own. Appointed by Jimmy Carter in 1979 when the US annual inflation rate was well into double digits, Volcker administered brutal shock treatment to the world’s biggest economy, at one point pushing official interest rates above 20%. Fans of the 6 ft 7in (2.04m) chairman of the Federal Reserve continue to be in awe of his single-minded approach to price stability. Volcker is the inflation hawks’ hawk.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

A consortium of Catholic women’s groups is calling on the Holy See to join the Council of Europe and to sign the European Convention on Human Rights, arguing that the Vatican should show consistency by expressing its firm commitment to protecting human rights.In a petition marking the Human Rights Day declared by the United Nations the groups said the Holy See is recognized internationally as a sovereign state and presents itself as a firm promotor of human rights and dignity. Yet they noted the Vatican hasn’t followed up by adhering to the European Convention, regarded as the gold...
RELIGION
AFP

G7 issues strong warnings on Iran and Russia

The G7 on Sunday said time was running out for Iran to agree a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions, and warned Russia about the consequences of invading Ukraine. "There is still time for Iran to come and agree this deal," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told a news conference as talks wrapped up.
WORLD
AFP

Biden staffer appointed as director of UNICEF

Catherine Russell, a senior official of US President Joe Biden's administration, has been named head of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), a UN spokesperson announced Friday. Russell, 60, is currently the director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel and assistant to the president. Appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Russell will replace fellow American Henrietta Fore, who resigned in July to care for her ailing husband. During her career Russell has advocated for women and girls as a senior advisor on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as an ambassador for global womenâs issues in Barack Obama's administration, a White House press release said.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy