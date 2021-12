Popular analyst PlanB says Bitcoin will never experience an 80% price drop. Other market analysts do not rule out the possibility however. The benchmark cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is currently down around 30% from its all-time high of just under $69,000 set in November. While many analysts who projected that Bitcoin would reach a $100,000 price tag by the end of the year have seemingly given up hope, pseudonymous analyst and investor PlanB remains highly optimistic.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO