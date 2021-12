BofA analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) to Buy from Neutral with a $23 price target, implying a 34% upside. While noting that Maxeon could qualify for tax credits of 11 cents/W with its proposed U.S. cell and module manufacturing facility, he believes too much of the focus and recent stock performance has been tied to the sentiment and expectations around the Build Back Better plan.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO