“The Matrix Resurrections” Trailer Sees The Return Of Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss

By Hayley Hynes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the first trailer arrived in September, fans of The Matrix franchise have been full of enthusiasm for the forthcoming Resurrections sequel. On Monday, December 6th, a new visual was unleashed, giving us more insight into what we can expect from the Keanu Reeves-led project. “We can’t see it...

No Film School

What Movies Did Keanu Reeves Recommend Carrie-Anne Moss Watch with Her Kids?

Keanu Reeves is a deep guy with amazing movie recs. In a recent article with Esquire, we get a rather deep profile on Keanu Reeves. In it, we hear actors and actresses talk about who Keanu is in their lives and why they love him. One story, in particular, struck me. Reeves' movie recommendations he gave to Carrie-Anne Moss for titles to watch with her kids.
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
CinemaBlend

That Time Matrix Resurrections Star Jonathan Groff Had To ‘Smash’ Keanu Reeves’ Face Into A Wall During An Action Sequence

It’s been over 20 years since The Matrix franchise kicked off and took the sci-fi genre by storm but, like many groundbreaking films, it doesn’t fit neatly into any one box. The franchise takes cues from a number of genres, though action is heavily present in the films. As a result, the movies house many epic fight scenes. Apparently, one of the stars of the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections, Jonathan Groff, takes part in a pretty intense scene with returning lea Keanu Reeves and had to “smash” the franchise vet’s face into a wall. And honestly, Groff makes it sound like a pretty magical moment.
Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
Ok Magazine

Ben Affleck Seen Venting To Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner On L.A. Streets: Photos

It looks like Ben Affleck was blowing off some steam while talking to Jennifer Garner earlier this week. On Thursday, December 9, the former spouses — who officially divorced in 2018 — were photographed together for an outing in West Hollywood. In a paparazzi video, Affleck was reportedly seen flailing his arms around in what appeared to be a very animated conversation.
digitalspy.com

The Big Bang Theory star gets major update on new presenting job

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has gotten a big update on her new job. The actress has been sharing hosting duties of the iconic quiz show Jeopardy! with Ken Jennings since September. Following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020, the show tried out many guests hosts and narrowed it down to these two, before announcing executive producer Mike Richards as permanent new host and firing him just days later.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!

Before this giggling girl was lighting up the screen by scoring lead roles in film and television, she was just another precious pipsqueak cheesing for the camera in Los Angeles, California. This smiling sweetheart may be known for her hilarious role in a classic romantic comedy -- where she acted...
Common Details What Led To Tiffany Haddish Split, Lavishes Her With Compliments

When they first introduced their romance to the world, some were confused at the pairing. However, Common and Tiffany Haddish were going strong for some time, often answering questions about the other in interviews. They bragged about what makes them work and showered one another with affections, so it came as a surprise when it was recently announced that they decided to go their separate ways.
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
hotnewhiphop.com

Janet Hubert Shares Message For Will Smith After Being Hospitalized

Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, shared a message to Will Smith on Instagram, after recently being hospitalized. Hubert discussed holding on to grudges and how that anger can consume you. “Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people will do you wrong...
IGN

Keanu Reeves Reveals Big Change Filming Matrix Resurrections - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Matrix Resurrections movie might look a bit different to longtime Matrix fans, according to Keanu Reeves. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Keanu Reeves compared the upcoming Matrix movie to the original Matrix trilogy and how there was very little rehearsal involved. While speaking on director Lana Wachowski's approach on the new film in comparison to the original trilogy, he said, "She was more behind the monitor" but "still hands-on". [With Resurrections] she was participating more with the movement of the camera, and more interested in doing than rehearsing. [We] barely rehearsed, if at all. The Matrix movies are known for their dynamic, well choreographed fight scenes, so it'll be interesting to see how the Matrix Resurrections pulls off such a feat. One thing's for sure, this Matrix film will be significantly different from the original trilogy, especially with actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II portraying Morpheus, the role famously played by Laurence Fishburne. And that's not the only departure from the original trilogy we'll be seeing in Matrix Resurrections. Newcomer to the franchise, Jessica Henwick, told Entertainment Weekly that Resurrections has a new tone and look, giving the film an overall joyous feel. Keanu then chimed in and said he was surprised by how much humor was in the movie. Matrix fans are no doubt excited for #TheMatrixMovie and ready to see what #MaxtrixResurrections has instore for Neo, Trinity and the entire Matrix cast. And finally, we all love games and jam, so we thought it'd be fun to partner with Rogue Games to produce Rogue Jam: a brand-new game jam offering exclusive development deals to competing indie game developers.
