ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

These are the best public high schools in California, according to Niche

By Stacker
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QklXr_0dFYPDFb00

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a 1996 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their child into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Where people in California are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in California using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Find out which public high schools are the best in your state by reading the list below.

23. University High School

  • Location: Fresno
  • Enrollment: 477 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

22. Westview High School

  • School district: Poway Unified School District
  • Enrollment: 2,376 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

21. Campolindo High School

  • School district: Acalanes Union High School District
  • Enrollment: 1,376 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

20. Mt. Everest Academy

  • Location: San Diego Unified School District
  • Enrollment: 258 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

19. Mountain View High School

  • School district: Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District
  • Enrollment: 2,183 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

18. Carmel High School

  • School district: Carmel Unified School District
  • Enrollment: 869 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

17. Lowell High School

  • School district: San Francisco Unified School District
  • Enrollment: 2,871 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

16. Academy of the Canyons

  • School district: William S. Hart Union High School District
  • Enrollment: 406 (31:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

15. Whitney High School

  • School district: Abc Unified School District
  • Enrollment: 1,015 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

14. Los Altos High School

  • School district: Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District
  • Enrollment: 2,253 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

13. Northwood High School

  • School district: Irvine Unified School District
  • Enrollment: 2,151 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

12. Lynbrook High School

  • School district: Fremont Union High School District
  • Enrollment: 1,944 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

11. La Canada High School

  • School district: La Cañada Unified School District
  • Enrollment: 2,069 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

10. University High School

  • School district: Irvine Unified School District
  • Enrollment: 2,211 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

9. Torrey Pines High School

  • School district: San Dieguito Union High School District
  • Enrollment: 2,479 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

8. Palos Verdes Peninsula High School

  • School district: Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District
  • Enrollment: 2,304 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

7. Orange County School of the Arts

  • Location: Santa Ana
  • Enrollment: 2,204 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

6. Troy High School

  • School district: Fullerton Joint Union High School District
  • Enrollment: 2,602 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

5. Palo Alto High School

  • School district: Palo Alto Unified School District
  • Enrollment: 2,177 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

4. California Academy of Mathematics & Science

  • School district: Long Beach Unified School District
  • Enrollment: 659 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

3. Saratoga High School

– School district: Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District
– Enrollment: 1,368 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

2. Canyon Crest Academy

  • School district: San Dieguito Union High School District
  • Enrollment: 2,533 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

1. Henry M. Gunn High School

  • School district: Palo Alto Unified School District
  • Enrollment: 1,996 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
  • Niche grade: A+

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 38

MarineM?M 1/1
5d ago

I'm glad mine are done. I don't feel any school is safe any more nor better. Our kids nowadays are really getting a raw deal. Our educators/ teachers too.

Reply(10)
19
china briben
5d ago

Crime in California has gone up faster than the national average .....34%...... It also has the highest poverty level when adjusted to inflation.... It's near last in education..... It has a disproportionate amount of welfare recipients, especially when adjusted to population.... It has several Worst crime infested cities you can live, on the nation's top 40 list..... It has almost every single worst polluted city on the nation's top 10 list........ It also has several worst traffic rated areas in the United States..... there's nothing to brag about in California .....so what if the weather's good  If you can't enjoy it.

Reply(7)
15
Tammy Romero
5d ago

Grew up in So. Cal now living in Nor. Cal. I'm thankful that my children are grown and not going through this. I feel a lot of sympathy for parents of school aged children right now.

Reply
7
Related
KTLA

Omicron variant was in California weeks ago, water sample suggests

The Omicron strain of the coronavirus was detected in California’s wastewater last month, even before the World Health Organization declared it a “variant of concern,” lab data suggests. In a statement to The Times, the California Department of Public Health said that a sample of wastewater collected in Merced County on Nov. 25 contained a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Alberto Carvalho, head of public schools in Miami-Dade County, named next LAUSD superintendent

Alberto Carvalho, who has led Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 2008 and is among the nation’s most experienced and admired school district leaders, has been named the next superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, district officials announced Thursday. The Board of Education made the announcement after a special, closed meeting. In recent weeks […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California’s newest climate change target: Food waste

Banana peels, chicken bones and leftover veggies won’t have a place in California trashcans under the nation’s largest mandatory residential food waste recycling program that’s set to take effect in January. The effort is designed to keep landfills in the most populous U.S. state clear of food waste that damages the atmosphere as it decays. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Poway, CA
Orange County, CA
Sports
Orange County, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Orange County, CA
Education
Local
California Government
City
Palo Alto, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nora Ephron
KTLA

L.A. County reports another omicron case, and this one could be a result of local transmission

Los Angeles County confirmed another case of the omicron coronavirus variant, and this infection could possibly be the result of local transmission, officials said Wednesday. The latest omicron patient, who had mild symptoms, was fully vaccinated and had received a booster, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The person came in close […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Trans woman settles with El Cajon gym that denied her access to locker room

A transgender woman has won a settlement in a civil rights lawsuit filed against a Southern California gym that denied her access to the women’s locker room, the American Civil Liberties Union announced. California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the Crunch Fitness in El Cajon, alleging Christynne Wood was discriminated against on the […]
EL CAJON, CA
KTLA

Pair of Beverly Hills firefighters sue city, county and officials over vaccine mandate

Two Beverly Hills firefighters are suing over Los Angeles County’s mandate that healthcare workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s the latest salvo in the heated battle between some public sector employees and governments over public health requirements, which have seen workers stage protests and mount legal actions. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

Former dean of East L.A. College charged with embezzlement

A former East Los Angeles College dean has been charged with embezzlement after allegedly overbilling his employer for trips he went on, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Paul De La Cerda, 47, faces one felony count each of misappropriation of government funds and embezzlement of government funds. De La Cerda allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gunn High School#School Districts#Wellesley College
KTLA

State approves plan to detect, fine polluting trucks

Forget speeding tickets — California truck drivers will soon have to watch out for pollution tickets. State regulators on Thursday voted to crack down on heavy duty trucks weighing more than 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms) — those big semi-trailers that make up just 3% of all vehicles in California but spend so much time on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

State medical official ‘ambushed’ by anti-vaccine group, she says

The president of California’s medical board, which issues medical licenses and disciplines doctors, says a group of anti-vaccine activists stalked her at home and followed her to her office — where four men confronted her in a dark parking garage in what she described as a terrifying experience. Kristina Lawson, a former mayor of Walnut […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTLA

Companies rethink return-to-office plans amid growing number of omicron cases

Companies of all sizes are rethinking their plans to send workers back to the office as the new omicron variant adds another layer of uncertainty. Alphabet’s Google and the nation’s second largest automaker Ford Motor Co. are among those once again delaying their return-to-office plans, while other businesses whose employees have already returned are considering adding extra […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KTLA

Bear cubs trash car in Sierra Madre

A Southern California woman awoke Friday to find vandals had torn her car apart. But they weren’t people; they were bear cubs. Jenny Kay said the two cubs somehow found their way into her sedan in Sierra Madre. Her dog began barking overnight and when Kay went outside with a flashlight, she saw the seats […]
SIERRA MADRE, CA
KTLA

Judge OKs regulators’ subpoena for ‘Rust’ assistant director

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set must make himself available for an interview with state workplace safety regulators, a judge has decided. District Judge Bryan Biedscheid on Friday granted a request by the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau of the state […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

KTLA

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy