Norfolk Southern Stock Shows Market Leadership With Jump In RS Rating

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, GLENN LARKIN
Investor's Business Daily
 2 days ago

When considering what names to put on your watch list, focus on stocks with an 80 or higher RS Rating. Norfolk Southern (NSC) just met that criteria with a new score of 81. As you try to find the best stocks to...

Investor's Business Daily

Synchrony Stock Enters Leadership Territory With 81 RS Rating

Synchrony Financial (SYF) saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength Rating on Wednesday, rising from 77 to 81. Is Synchrony stock on your radar?. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This unique rating measures technical performance...
Investor's Business Daily

Best Dividend Stocks: This Stable Company Yields 5.2% And Is Near A Buy Point

IBD's Dividend Leaders screen focuses on stocks that provide a high dividend with strong fundamentals. Today, we have Iron Mountain (IRM), which boasts an impressive yield and a stable business model. Iron Mountain, based in Boston, is a global leader for storage and information management solutions. The company principally helps customers store both physical…
Investor's Business Daily

Dip Buyers Are Frantically Scooping Up These 10 Stocks

S&P 500 sell-offs aren't much fun to go through, but they do show you one thing: Which stocks other investors are eager to buy on a dip. Just 10 S&P 500 stocks, including industrials like Delta Air Lines (DAL), consumer discretionary firms like Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and consumer staples like Kroger (KRO), jumped 12% or more in the four days following the market's maximum freakout moment amid the omicron variant outbreak, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.
Investor's Business Daily

Championx Stock RS Rating Gushes Higher; This Supplier's Profits, Sales Grow Amid Oil Industry Boom

After the oil industry endured a dismal 2020 amid the Covid-caused travel falloff, it's come roaring back this year. On Wednesday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for top-ranked oil industry technology and tools supplier Championx (CHX) surged 10 points to 76, up from 66 the day before, reflecting its soaring profits and sales. Championx stock rose 1.4% to 23.15 Wednesday afternoon.
Investor's Business Daily

REIT Stocks Lead This Index As The Market Fights Back

It is risky to buy stocks during a stock market correction. But downturns also ultimately lead to new chart patterns and fresh buy points. REIT stocks, such as CubeSmart (CUBE) and Sun Communities (SUI), are driving the latest list of stocks setting up on the IBD Breakout Stocks Index. Other...
Zacks.com

5 S&P 500 Stocks to Gain the Most From Benchmark Rally

U.S. stock markets have turned around impressively from threats of the Omicron variant of coronavirus that rattled global bourses at the end of last month. Since Wall Street has resumed its northward journey, the possibility of a year-end rally looms large. Strong fundamentals of the U.S. economy will provide the primary support to U.S. stocks going forward.
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Extends Gains In Quiet Trade; When Can Investors Jump Back In?

The stock market climbed in quiet volume Wednesday, giving key market indexes a chance to digest the prior session's big gains. Stocks started out higher as fears about the omicron Covid-19 variant continued to wane. Though they turned slightly negative midday, the indexes reversed higher to close with minor to modest gains, extending their advance…
MarketWatch

Southwest Airlines stock rallies after revenue outlook raised, fuel cost estimate cut

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. surged 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the air carrier raised its outlook for fourth-quarter revenue and cut its estimate for fuel costs. The company now expects revenue for the current quarter to be down 10% to 15% from the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, compared with previous guidance for a decline of 15% to 25%. Guidance for fuel costs per gallon was lowered $2.15 to $2.25 from $2.25 to $2.35. The company kept its outlook for load factor unchanged at 80% to 85% and for capacity to be down about 8% from 2019. "Leisure travel demand was strong for the Thanksgiving holiday," the company said in an investor presentation. "Based on current trends, leisure bookings continue to come in above expectations for December travel, and managed business revenues are expected to recover to down 55% to down 60% in December versus 2019 levels." The stock, which has bounced 6.3% since closing at a 13-month low on Dec. 1 through Tuesday, has shed 6.1% over the past three months while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has lost 5.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 3.8%.
Investor's Business Daily

Composite Rating For ICON Rises To 96; Awaits Breakout

ICON (ICLR) saw an improvement in its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating Wednesday, from 94 to 96. ICON stock is currently forming a consolidation, with a 301.82 entry. Look for the stock to break out in volume at least 40% above average. The new rating is a sign the stock is...
Entrepreneur

Is Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Spire

In the current market session, Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) is trading at $63.11, after a 0.16% gain. However, over the past month, the stock fell by 0.09%, and in the past year, by 2.74%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
Investor's Business Daily

ZIM Stock, IBD Stock Of The Day, Backs Off Breakout As Dividends Boom With Earnings

Briefly clears 60.19 cup-with-handle buy point, but reverses lower. ZIM will pay $2.50 a share dividend later this month. * Not real-time data. All data shown was captured at 12:43PM EST on 12/08/2021. Shipping-container company Zim Integrated Shipping (ZIM) is the IBD Stock Of The Day. ZIM stock briefly broke...
fa-mag.com

The 10 Highest Yielding Nasdaq 100 Stocks

Bonds aren't yielding much of anything, but investors may find some solace and income in dividend-paying stocks. However, the highest yielding stocks aren't necessarily the best income investments over time. Sprinkled within this list of big dividend payers are some companies whose income generating capabilities will persist, while others may be value or yield traps, where yields are rising because of a downward trend in stock price.
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $20.87 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares rose 0.3% to $1,885.00 in after-hours trading. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) reported...
MarketWatch

McKesson stock jumps after profit outlook raised, $4 billion boost to buyback program

Shares of McKesson Corp. hiked up 1.1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care supply and retail pharmacy company raised its full-year profit outlook and announced a $4 billion boost to its share repurchase program. The company now expects fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $22.35 to $22.95, up from previous guidance of $21.95 to $22.55, to reflect an additional 40 cents per share related to the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution program. That compares with the current FactSet EPS consensus for fiscal 2022 of $22.32. The company also announced a new $4.0 billion increase to its stock buyback program. The increase alone represents nearly 12% of the company's market capitalization of $34.29 billion as of Tuesday's close. The stock has rallied 8.9% over the past three months, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has slipped 2.4% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.8%.
Investor's Business Daily

Goosehead Insurance Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) headed into a higher percentile Tuesday, as it got a lift from 69 to 75. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD's proprietary RS Rating measures market leadership...
