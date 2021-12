ST. PAUL, Minn. — If the Wild was flying under the radar, it probably isn't any longer. The team confirmed its emergence as one of the best teams in the NHL on Saturday, outdueling the Maple Leafs, 4-3, in a shootout in front of 18,568 at Xcel Energy Center to extend its season-long win streak to six games while also handing Toronto just its third loss over the last 18 games.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO