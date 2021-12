Nvidia shares closed nearly 2% lower on Wednesday. NVDA has recovered from Omicron losses last week. NVDA is seeing profit-taking ahead of the year-end. Nvidia shares did not participate in the tech-led continuation rally on Wednesday as the stock lost just under 2% and closed at $318.26. Record highs were set last week at $346.47 before Omicron fears hobbled the market. Nvidia had a very shaky day on Monday but recovered well to close just over $300. The stock had traded as low as $280 in what appeared to be some panic-led selling that had all the appearance of some stops being triggered. Tuesday was back to business as usual with an 8% gain, but momentum failed to materialize yesterday. This could signal more losses ahead. The stock is up hugely for 2021, 143% to be exact, so profit-taking is going to be a headwind until the year end in our view.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO