Africa

Attack on Civilians in Mali

By State Department
imperialvalleynews.com
 5 days ago

Washington, DC - The United States strongly condemns the attack on...

imperialvalleynews.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Twin Explosions Rock UN Camps in Mali

GAO, MALI - Two explosions rocked U.N. camps in the northern Mali city of Gao on Sunday, causing damage but no casualties, AFP journalists at the scene said. The early morning blasts shook the barracks of the U.N. mission in Mali, called MINUSMA, forcing the occupants to take refuge in shelters for two hours.
AFRICA
buffalonynews.net

India condemns attack against UN peacekeepers in Mali

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): India on Friday condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). This came after seven peacekeepers from the United Nations mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed and three more seriously injured on Wednesday when...
INDIA
US News and World Report

U.N. Worker Killed in Attack on Peacekeeping Convoy in Mali

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Unidentified armed men attacked a convoy belonging to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali on Friday, killing one civilian worker and wounding another, the mission said. The convoy was travelling from the northern city of Kidal to Gao and came under fire about 100 km (62...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
State
Washington State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Number of Hungry Soars in Mali

BAMAKO, MALI - Aid groups say drought and conflict in Mali have more than tripled the number of people going hungry in the past year. Rising prices of staple foods forced the government this week to halt exports of millet, corn, and rice and food shortages are expected to spread.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Seven U.N. peacekeepers killed in central Mali explosion

BAMAKO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - An explosion on Wednesday in central Mali killed seven United Nations peacekeepers and seriously wounded three others, the U.N. mission said on Twitter. A logistics convoy hit an improvised explosive device between the towns of Douentza and Sevare, an area where groups linked to al...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US commander: Al-Qaida numbers in Afghanistan up 'slightly'

The al-Qaida extremist group has grown slightly inside Afghanistan since U.S. forces left in late August, and the country's new Taliban leaders are divided over whether to fulfill their 2020 pledge to break ties with the group, the top U.S. commander in the region said Thursday.Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie head of U.S. Central Command, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the departure of U.S. military and intelligence assets from Afghanistan has made it much harder to track al-Qaida and other extremist groups inside Afghanistan.“We’re probably at about 1 or 2% of the capabilities we...
MILITARY
#Washington Dc#Malian
AFP

US-led anti-IS coalition ends Iraq combat mission

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group has finished its combat mission in Iraq and will shift to a training and advisory role, the alliance and its host country said Thursday. - 'Clandestine presence' - Iraqi interior ministry media official General Saad Maan told a news conference on Thursday that "the coalition will have completely finished the transition to a non-combat mission before the end of the year".
MILITARY
AFP

Suspected jihadists kill at least 30 in central Mali

Suspected jihadists in Mali killed at least 30 civilians in an attack on a passenger vehicle in the volatile central town of Mopti, officials said Saturday. Mali's transitional government said in a statement broadcast on state TV that 31 people were killed and 17 injured and vowed to do everything necessary to "arrest and punish" the perpetrators. "The passengers were sprayed with bullets and the vehicle was torched," during an attack by "terrorists" near the town of Bandiagara on Friday, a local official told AFP. "The state has sent security forces to the scene," they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

No SOS before chopper crash killed Indian military chief

An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area, India’s defense minister said on Thursday.In a statement in India’s Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not indicate any SOS by the helicopter crew or bad weather in the region in the southern state of Tamil Nadu Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 army and air force personnel on board were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
Place
Africa
realcleardefense.com

How the U.S. Military Could Mobilize If Russia Invades Ukraine

U.S. paratroopers landing in the Baltics, Army cavalry and artillerymen convoying in from Germany and an armored brigade massing its forces. Those are some of the moves U.S. European Command could make to shore up NATO's eastern flank if Russia invades Ukraine, analysts say.
MILITARY
neworleanssun.com

Russia responds to US senator who called for nuclear war

A suggestion by an American senator that the US should consider using nuclear weapons against Moscow in case of military escalation in Ukraine is ?irresponsible,? the Russian Embassy in Washington claimed on Wednesday. The diplomatic statement comes after Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told Fox News TV on Tuesday...
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

How Powerful Is China’s Military?

Editor’s Note: Having distilled the 2021 China Military Power Report (CMPR)’s key findings into a six-page summary last week, Dr. Andrew S. Erickson now offers his big-picture conclusions and recommendations. Q: What’s the biggest revelation from this year’s CMPR?. A: New projections concerning PRC nuclear weapons buildup are clearly the...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY

