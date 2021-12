BALTIMORE — Well, it happened again. The Ravens beat the Browns in a far different way than you can ever imagine. Imagine this: The Browns’ defense intercepted Lamar Jackson four times in the game. The Browns’ offense took those four interceptions and cashed them in for three points. Too many times all night long, the Browns would get the ball and the Browns’ offense could not move the ball, couldn’t sustain drives and couldn’t win the game.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO