Microfluidics show promise as safer, simpler treatment option for severe neonatal jaundice

A speaker at the PFF Summit highlighted recent trials and therapeutic updates for progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease. “Progressive fibrosing ILDs encompass a number of different interstitial lung diseases. Classically, we think about idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis as the big chunk of that, but it encompasses patients with idiopathic nonspecific interstitial pneumonia, patients with connective tissue disorder ILDs, those with genetic or familial pulmonary fibrosis, unclassifiable ILDs, drug-induced as well as a number of others, including chronic [hypersensitivity pneumonitis], sarcoidosis and those that we otherwise can identify,” Vikramjit Khangoora, MD, pulmonary critical care physician at the Inova Fairfax Hospital in Annandale, Virginia, said during a presentation. “Unfortunately, at this time, there’s really no agreed-upon consensus definition of progressive fibrosing ILD.”
