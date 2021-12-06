ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microfluidics show promise as safer, simpler treatment option for severe neonatal jaundice

By Oregon State University
Cover picture for the articleResearch by the Oregon State University College of Engineering has led to a promising potential therapy for neonatal jaundice that's more safe, simple and convenient than the blood transfusions currently given to babies suffering from the most dangerous forms of the condition. The study led by Adam Higgins, associate...

#Jaundice#Blood Transfusions#Oregon State University
