NBA

Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Misses practice Monday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Haliburton didn't practice Monday due to a non-COVID illness, James Ham of ESPN 1320...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Raptors' Gary Trent: Doesn't practice Monday

Trent (calf) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. Trent can be viewed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies until the Raptors release their updated injury report, but his lack of practice activity isn't a great sign for his chances of returning from a one-game absence. Svi Mykhailiuk started on the wing in place of Trent in Sunday's 109-97 loss to the Celtics, finishing with 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Saints' Mark Ingram: Practices fully Monday

Ingram (knee) was a full participant in Monday's practice. After developing swelling in his knee following the Saints' 40-29 loss to the Eagles in Week 11, Ingram was unable to gain clearance on a short week for a Thanksgiving Day game against the Bills. Though he was being treated as a game-time call leading up to the Saints' eventual 31-6 loss, Ingram was ultimately inactive for the contest along with top running back Alvin Kamara (knee), which allowed Tony Jones (16 carries for 27 yards) to lead an unproductive ground attack. Now that he's practicing fully to begin Week 13 prep, Ingram is in the clear to play Thursday against the Cowboys, but what his role looks like will be contingent on the status of Kamara, who has missed the past three contests. Kamara took a step forward by practicing on a limited basis Monday, but he may need to maintain or increase that level of activity by Wednesday to put himself on a path to reclaim lead duties out of the New Orleans backfield this week.
NFL
hoopsrumors.com

Kings Notes: Gentry, Haliburton, Walton, Metu, Barnes

New Kings head coach Alvin Gentry called out his players and apologized to fans after a disappointing collapse against the Lakers on Tuesday night, and was pleased with how the players responded against the Clippers on Wednesday, writes Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. The Kings jumped out to a double-digit first-half lead for a second straight night — this time they held on for a victory.
NBA
CBS Sports

Saints' Alvin Kamara: Limited in Monday's practice

Kamara (knee) was a limited participant in Monday's practice. Mike Triplett of ESPN.com previously reported that Kamara was back on the field for the Saints' unofficial practice session Sunday, but Monday marked the first time he appeared on New Orleans' practice report as a limited or full participant since Nov. 17. He missed one game prior to that date and two afterward due to an MCL sprain, but he could have a realistic shot at putting an end to his three-game absence Thursday against the Cowboys. In order to suit up this week, Kamara may need to maintain at least limited participation in practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday, and even if he does, there's a chance he ends up ceding more work than normal to Mark Ingram (knee), who practiced fully Monday after joining Kamara on the inactive list for the team's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bills. Along with the presence of Ingram, Kamara's Week 13 fantasy outlook is further affected by a change at quarterback. Trevor Siemian is expected to move into the backup role to clear the way for the more mobile Taysom Hill, who will be a threat to poach goal-line carries from both Kamara and Ingram.
NFL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild's Zuccarello misses game, will try to practice on Monday

Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello was absent from Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with an upper-body injury. While the Wild were able to take the game with a 4-2 win, Zuccarello’s great performance so far this season (16 points in 16 games) means they’ll want him back as soon as possible. Head coach Dean Evason said after the game that Zuccarello’s got a “nasty injury” on his bottom hand. Zuccarello will try to practice during the Wild’s optional skate on Monday, but Evason offers no guarantees.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Doesn't practice Monday

Cooper (illness) rejoined the Cowboys on Monday but didn't participate in practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Cooper returned to the team's facility for the first time since he tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-November, but he'll need to pass a conditioning test before he's cleared to return to the practice field. While the 27-year-old will have a short week of practice ahead of Thursday's game against the Saints, he appears to be trending in the right direction.
NFL
NHL

BLOG: Monday's practice at Rogers Place

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers took part in a full practice on Monday after returning to Rogers Place following a three-game road trip. Defencemen Duncan Keith, Slater Koekkoek and Darnell Nurse did not participate. WRITTEN. Lines at practice appeared to be:. Forwards. Hyman - McDavid - Kassian. RNH -...
NHL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jordan Howard: Misses practice

Howard (knee) didn't practice Wednesday. Howard didn't practice at all last week and was ruled out Friday ahead of a 13-7 loss to the Giants. Miles Sanders left the game with an ankle injury but was then listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, while Boston Scott (illness) missed practice after handling the lead role throughout the second half Sunday. Of the three, Howard seems least likely to play, though a return to practice Thursday or Friday might change that outlook.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Nick Boyle: Misses practice

Boyle (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Boyle's absence is likely precautionary as he has missed the majority of the season with the injury. He also didn't practice at all leading up to the Ravens' Week 12 win against Cleveland and still played. However, any missed practice time moving forward is worth monitoring, especially if Boyle ends up on the injury report before Sunday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Boston Scott: Misses practice with illness

Scott (illness) didn't practice Wednesday. He'll likely have time to get healthy before Sunday's game against the Jets, but it does add another layer of intrigue to the Eagles' backfield situation heading into that game. Scott dominated touches after Miles Sanders' early exit from Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Giants, but Scott had a crucial lost fumble at the end of the game, and Sanders then managed to practice Wednesday (albeit on a limited basis). Meanwhile, Jordan Howard (knee) missed another practice and seems least likely of the bunch to play, leaving rookie Kenneth Gainwell as the only healthy RB on the roster as of Wednesday. There is a scenario where Scott handles the lead role this week, if he recovers from the illness while Sanders fails to overcome the ankle injury. Injury reports Thursday and Friday should help sort out the mess.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Missing another practice

Brown (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brown is unlikely to practice in any fashion this week after Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians admitted Wednesday that the seven-time Pro Bowler is "doubtful" for Sunday's contest against the Falcons. The game in Atlanta would mark the sixth straight absence over a seven-week stretch for Brown, who was initially projected to be sidelined six weeks due to his ankle sprain. According to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Arians acknowledged that Brown is contending with a heel issue in addition to the ankle sprain, which has resulted in a longer recovery timeline than expected. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Wednesday that the Buccaneers are now expecting Brown to be sidelined for two more weeks, making the team's Week 15 game against the Saints on Dec. 19 the new target date for his return to the lineup.
NFL
Yardbarker

Penei Sewell, D'Andre Swift Miss Practice Wednesday

During the portion of practice that was open to the media, the Detroit Lions were without two key contributors on offense, as rookie Penei Sewell and running back D'Andre Swift were not out on the field. According to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN, Detroit's second-year running back could miss...
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Misses practice Thursday

Kendricks (biceps) didn't practice Thursday. Kendricks is trending in the wrong direction after being listed as limited Wednesday. His status at Friday's practice will bear monitoring. Should Kendricks miss Sunday's game against Detroit, Troy Dye would likely get the start at middle linebacker.
NFL
CBS Sports

Wizards' Deni Avdija: Misses Thursday's practice

Avdija didn't practice Thursday due to a non-COVID illness, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Avdija was dealing with flu-like symptoms Thursday and was held out of practice as a result. It's not yet clear whether the illness will impact his availability for Friday's game against Cleveland.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Practices Monday

Porzingis (knee) participated in practice Monday, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Porzingis has missed back-to-back games due to a left knee contusion, but his return to practice is certainly a good sign for fantasy managers. The star big man is averaging 19.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 blocks across 30.3 minutes per game this season. The Mavericks begin a four-game week starting with a back-to-back Tuesday against Brooklyn and Wednesday at Memphis.
NBA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey (illness) ruled out on Monday

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (illness) will not play in Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Maxey sit out on Monday night after Philadelphia's guard recently experienced a non-COVID illness. Expect Furkan Korkmaz to log more minutes against a Charlotte team ranked 29th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
NBA
Yardbarker

Tyrese Maxey Will Miss Monday's Game vs. Hornets

The Sixers will find themselves shorthanded once again on Monday night. As Philadelphia gears up to take on the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season, their starting point guard Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out. According to a team official, Maxey is currently dealing with an illness. Per...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Returns to practice Monday

Doncic (ankle) participated in practice Monday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. Doncic didn't play in Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies due to left ankle soreness. However, the star point guard was able to return to practice Monday and may be available for the Mavericks' four-game week starting Tuesday. On the season, Doncic is averaging 25.4 points, 8.5 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 34.7 minutes per game.
NBA

