Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Misses practice Monday

Kamara (knee) was a limited participant in Monday's practice. Mike Triplett of ESPN.com previously reported that Kamara was back on the field for the Saints' unofficial practice session Sunday, but Monday marked the first time he appeared on New Orleans' practice report as a limited or full participant since Nov. 17. He missed one game prior to that date and two afterward due to an MCL sprain, but he could have a realistic shot at putting an end to his three-game absence Thursday against the Cowboys. In order to suit up this week, Kamara may need to maintain at least limited participation in practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday, and even if he does, there's a chance he ends up ceding more work than normal to Mark Ingram (knee), who practiced fully Monday after joining Kamara on the inactive list for the team's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bills. Along with the presence of Ingram, Kamara's Week 13 fantasy outlook is further affected by a change at quarterback. Trevor Siemian is expected to move into the backup role to clear the way for the more mobile Taysom Hill, who will be a threat to poach goal-line carries from both Kamara and Ingram.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO