Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Transferred to G League

The Bucks assigned Nwora to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday. Nwora is expected to remain with the Herd just for Monday's game against the Windy City Bulls before rejoining the parent club ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets. The second-year forward has held down a rotation spot for most of the season, but his opportunities have waned of late while the Bucks have gotten healthier. Nwora played just five minutes in the Bucks' most recent game Sunday in Indiana.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO