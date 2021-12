The Democratic Party might consider closing up shop and finding other work if it doesn’t run ads in 2022 featuring the clip of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) declaring, “We are going to take power after this next election. And when we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy. . . . It’s gonna be the days of Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene and [Paul] Gosar and myself.”

