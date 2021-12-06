ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Drake Withdraws 2 Grammy Nominations

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Drake has withdrawn his nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2tMp_0dFYNdeH00

Drake attends Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

According to Variety, the Recording Academy confirmed that the rapper has withdrawn his nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.

Following the move, voting will go forward with just four nominees, Variety said.

Drake did not offer an explanation on the decision.

Last month, the Grammy nominees were announced .

Jon Batiste scored a leading 11 nominations while Disney actress-turned-singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo landed nods in all four top categories of best new artist and record, song and album of the year.

Comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will return to emcee the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony in January

The show will be presented on Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Arena, as Staples Center will be known as of Dec. 25.

The ceremony will be televised live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Elite Daily

Miley Had The Most Rock-And-Roll Reaction To The Grammys Snubbing Her

ICYMI, the Recording Academy officially released its complete list of 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 23, and some names were missing from the list. Among the artists who weren’t recognized for their recent album releases was Miley Cyrus, and the singer didn’t hold back when it came to detailing how she felt about the choice. Shortly after the Academy released the list, Miley Cyrus tweeted about the Grammys snubbing Plastic Hearts, and her response was everything you’d hope for.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
NYLON

Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Taylor Swift No Longer Grammy Nominee for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’

The Grammys made a change to their nominee list which means Taylor Swift and her collaborators, Jake Antonoff and St. Vincent are no longer nominees for Olivia Rodrigo’s hit album, “Sour.”. WHY??? WELL, the Grammys are NOW making a distinction between artists who are actively songwriters on a song versus...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Long Beach, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Long Beach, CA
CBS LA

Kanye West To Perform First Stadium Show In 5 Years At Coliseum Thursday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Kanye West is set to perform a benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Thursday seeking to raise awareness and support for an imprison Chicago gang leader. Kanye West attends the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event in downtown L.A. on Nov. 24, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Drake will make a special guest appearance at the “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert,” which will be the first stadium performance in five years for West, who now goes by Ye. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Taylor Swift loses Grammy nomination

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift, St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff have lost one of their Grammy nominations. The three were removed from the nomination from Album of the Year for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour”, the Recording Academy announced. Swift, St. Vincent, and Antonoff had been listed as songwriters on Rodrigo’s song,...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Drake
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Skims X Fendi Collab In Stunning New IG Photos

Even when Nicki Minaj tries to stay out of the limelight, her name is always a topic of conversation. In the last week-and-a-half, Lil Nas X revealed that Minaj (and Drake) turned him down for Montero features, fans tried to rekindle the Cardi B beef when Halle Berry called Cardi the "queen of hip hop," and Winnie Harlow called Nicki the same thing a day later. Latto publicly praised both Nicki and Cardi in an attempt to distance herself from their "beef," Nicki hosted a Real Housewives of Potomac reunion on Bravo, and her fans came to her defense once again after "Seeing Green," her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, wasn't nominated for a single Grammy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefocus.news

Jussie Smollett’s net worth revealed as actor’s trial begins

Jury selection in the trial of Jussie Smollett, whose recent credits include Empire, Alien: Covenant and Marshall, began today – it is taking place in Cook County, Illinois. What is Jussie Smollett’s net worth in 2021 and what relevance are his net worth and salary to his trial?. What is...
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Nominations#Grammy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Cbsla#The Recording Academy#Crypto Com Arena#Staples Center#Paramount
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

OJ Simpson Gets Rejected By White Woman While Trying to Kiss Her, Black Twitter Responds

OJ Simpson is in the news again and it looks like he has not changed his ways. TMZ reported that the former professional football player went viral via a TikTok that showed him being denied a kiss by a woman at what looks like a bar. In the video, the woman comments about OJ being out and about, yelling “OJ, baby! He’s out!” The woman turns towards OJ and he proceeds to thrust his lips towards her face and in doing so, she boldly blocks that action.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
87K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy