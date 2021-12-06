ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

White House claims Biden is funding police more than Trump did

By Haisten Willis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wshHi_0dFYNIJ800


T he Biden administration has been dealing with a major crime spike in 2021, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the president is ready to outspend his predecessor in pursuit of a solution.

Psaki said Monday that President Joe Biden's proposed budget includes a "significant increase in funding to support police departments, support the fighting of crime, and is significantly increased from former President Trump."

WHITE HOUSE TOUTS ANTI-CRIME EFFORTS AFTER BLAMING VIOLENCE ON PANDEMIC AND GUNS

Violent crime is one of many issues facing the Biden administration, which has blamed the problem on the pandemic and widespread gun ownership.

High-profile crimes include not only waves of retail theft, such as coordinated efforts with dozens of perpetrators looting a single store, but spiking murder rates in major cities across the country.

"This is sort of similar to the crime spike that we saw over the summer, and one of the president's biggest pushes to address that was the Department of Justice strike teams that were sent out to five cities," a reporter said during Monday's briefing. "Since those strike forces were assembled in July, have they accomplished anything?"

Psaki responded that the strike forces were sent to address gun violence specifically, pointed to a $139 million grant program that will hire more than 1,000 officers across the country, and again said the pandemic is a cause for the problem.

"We know that we've seen over the course of time — we'll let other people determine what the cause and effect is — we know we've seen an increase in crime over the course of the pandemic," she said. "What the president has been focused on doing is working to ensure there's funding to support local cops, to support local jurisdictions, to ensure that law enforcement at the federal level is a partner both in the short and long term to address either these spikes in crime or gun violence."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The president's budget includes "an increase, significantly," over what former Trump proposed during his term in office, Psaki added.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 8

Billsheppard Sheppard
5d ago

well thats what happens Biden opens border. defunds police crimes go up then Biden spends more money to police to fix what he has broken and he is still in office I have one question why isn't he that is Biden not in jail

Reply
10
Bethumm
4d ago

This administration wants to take credit every time one of their harebrained schemes needs fixing. First, we defund the police then we brag when we give $$ back...

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Border agents crushed after Senate Democrats confirm controversial Biden CBP nominee: 'He's pretty much hated'

EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol agents already struggling with low morale were devastated after the Senate confirmed President Biden's controversial nominee for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Chris Magnus, formerly the police chief in Tuscon, Arizona, despite numerous controversies surrounding Magnus' nomination, including his support for...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#The Department Of Justice
MSNBC

Trump's Jan. 6 privilege argument just got laughed out of court — again

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., has (correctly) denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to test the boundaries of his own power to the detriment of the power of the executive and legislative branches. The ruling comes after Trump sued to prevent the National Archives from turning over White House documents related to the insurrection on Jan. 6 to a House select committee investigating it.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Explosive PowerPoint presentation detailing plan to overturn election for Trump discovered by Jan 6 committee

A PowerPoint presentation that bears the exact title as one that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection alleged that China had effective control of American voting machines and urged the declaration of a “national security emergency” as a pretext for throwing out election results in several US states.According to a letter to Mr Meadows’s attorney from select committee chair Bennie Thompson, Mr Meadows delivered a copy of a presentation, “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN”, to the committee before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Telegraph

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris under fire over response to fake 'race hate' attack

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been condemned for calling a bogus race attack on disgraced actor Jussie Smollett a "modern day lynching". The day after Smollett was convicted of staging the 2019 incident both the president and vice-president had failed to remove old tweets supportive of him, and neither made any immediate comment about the verdict.
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
184K+
Followers
56K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy