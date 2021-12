Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting a central Minnesota man was injured in a weather-related crash this morning on I-90 east of Rochester. The crash report indicates the roadway was covered by snow and ice when a Los Angeles man lost control of the pickup he was driving west on the freeway. The State Patrol says the pickup went through the median and collided with an eastbound car driven by 21-year-old Alexander Otto of Maple Lake.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO