It’s December, which can only mean one thing. Christmas? No it’s time for Spotify Wrapped of course and naturally the memes about the 2021 version are top tier. Usually around this time of year Spotify releases its annual Wrapped feature which allows users to see their most listened to songs, artists and genres of the year. It also lets you know which podcasts you’ve been loving and just how many minutes you’ve spent on the app. Far too long in my case. And this year Spotify have upgraded Wrapped with a few extra features such as telling you your Audio Aura and the soundtrack of your year.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO