Once you create new content on your phone, what should you actually do with it? You may have hundreds of photos and videos that you have taken and don’t want to trash forever, but at the same time, all of those photos, documents, and text messages will clog up your device, taking up valuable storage space and slowing down your phone. The perfect solution is to back up your phone so that your data is always protected — but what habits should you put in place that ensure you are backing it up enough? Nikola Mladenovic, an in-house cyber security consultant and senior technical editor at VPNBrains.com, spoke with SHEFinds.com about how often you should be backing up your iPhone (hint: it’s probably not nearly as often as you are currently backing it up).

