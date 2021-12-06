ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour' tour is 'finally happening': See where the singer will be in 2022

By Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Getting tickets to this show might be — wait for it — brutal .

That's right, "Brutal" and "Good 4 U" pop star Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour to support her breakthrough debut album "Sour," which she released earlier this year.

Tickets to see Rodrigo go on sale Friday.

"SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!" 18-year-old Rodrigo tweeted Monday .

The "Sour" tour kicks off April 2, 2022, in San Francisco, running through July 7, when she wraps shows in London. The tour takes Rodrigo coast-to-coast in the U.S., as well as overseas to Germany, Italy, Switzerland, France and the United Kingdom, among other countries.

Her tour comes as Rodrigo ascended to A-list pop heights this year behind "Sour," which captured listeners with unassuming emotion on songs like the aforementioned "Good 4 U," as well as debut single "Drivers License," "Deja Vu" and "Traitor."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcIZc_0dFYLThT00
Olivia Rodrigo performs "Traitor". Chris Pizzello, Invision/AP

Last month, Rodrigo earned seven Grammy Award nominations behind "Sour," including best new artist, album, record and song of the year. Along with powerhouse sales , the album continues to gain year-end acclaim, considered by Rolling Stone and The New York Times among the best-released music in 2021.

See below for a full list of tour dates.

Grammys 2022 nominations: Jon Batiste leads; Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish vie for big awards

More: Olivia Rodrigo's debut album 'Sour' is pop savagery wrapped in innocence and we're obsessed

Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour' tour dates

  • April 2: San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
  • April 5: Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds
  • April 6: Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater
  • April 7: Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
  • April 9: Salt Lake City, UT, UCCU Center
  • April 11 & 12: Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom
  • April 14: Minneapolis, MN, Armory
  • April 15 & 16: Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom
  • April 19: Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom
  • April 20: Chesterfield, MO, The Factory
  • April 22: Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
  • April 23: Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple Theatre
  • April 26 & 27: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
  • April 29 & 30: Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
  • May 3: Boston, MA, Roadrunner
  • May 4: Washington, DC, Anthem
  • May 6: Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia
  • May 7: Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
  • May 9: Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy
  • May 10: Nashville, TN, Grand Ole Opry House
  • May 12: Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall
  • May 13: Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater
  • May 14: Irving, TX, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
  • May 17: Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre
  • May 18: San Diego, CA, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
  • May 20: Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea
  • May 21: Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl
  • May 24 & 25: Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
  • June 11: Hamburg, Germany, Stadtpark
  • June 13: Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall
  • June 15: Zurich, Switzerland, Halle 622
  • June 16: Milan, Italy, Fabrique
  • June 18: Cologne, Germany, Palladium
  • June 19: Brussels, Belgium, Forest National
  • June 21: Paris, France, Zénith
  • June 22: Amsterdam, Holland, AFAS Live
  • June 29: Cork, Ireland, Live At The Marquee
  • June 30: Dublin, Ireland, Fairview Park
  • July 2: Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy Glasgow
  • July 3: Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester
  • July 4: Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy Birmingham
  • July 6 & 7: London, UK, Eventim Apollo

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour' tour is 'finally happening': See where the singer will be in 2022

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

Olivia Rodrigo Announces UK And European Shows As Part Of 2022 Sour Tour

Olivia Rodrigo has announced UK, European and North American shows for 2022. The actress and pop star has lined up stops in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham,and London, where she'll take over the Eventim Apollo on July 6 and 7. The Sour Tour shares its name with Rodrigo's debut album, released...
CELEBRITIES
99.9 The Point

Feeling Sour? Olivia Rodrigo Is Coming To Denver

After a massive 2021 music debut, Olivia Rodrigo is finally ready to hit the road for her own headlining tour in 2022 and she's got two dates planned for Colorado. It's hard to argue that Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest new artists to make their way on the scene in recent years. While getting her acting start in multiple series on the Disney Channel and Disney+ including "High School Musical: The Series," she also started to work on some music projects. Her hit song "Drivers License" was a breakthrough viral sensation that took the radio charts by storm, to become her very first Number 1 song. She then released "Deja Vu" and that started to really take off like a rocket as well. Shortly after that release, she was the special musical guest on Saturday Night Live where she debuted "Good 4 U" which was a little more aggressive sound wise but it was revived so well that it took off as her third single. Olivia was the first artist to ever have her first 3 singles end up in the top 10. Two of them ended up at Number 1. Her album Sour dropped on May 21st to critical acclaim and the most buzz on a debut album I'd seen in a very long time. Total Home Run!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Jon Batiste
pacificsandiego.com

Olivia Rodrigo announces 2022 ‘Sour’ tour, including San Diego concert. Here are all the dates

The 18-year-old, Murrieta-born Disney TV star-turned-pop-music-sensation was nominated for seven Grammy Awards last month. Olivia Rodrigo, the 18-year-old pop sensation whose breakthrough song “drivers license” is one of the biggest hits of 2021, will hit the road next year on her first world concert tour. It opens April 2 at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and concludes July 7 at London’s Eventim Apollo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thesource.com

SOURCE LATINO: Olivia Rodrigo Announces Global Tour Dates For “Sour”

Olivia Rodrigo is set to take her debut album “Sour” on tour. Fans of Olivia Rodrigo will have to wait no more as the 18-year-old pop star announced special news on Monday via her social media. “SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!” with angels. @gracieabrams @HolHumberstone and @babyqueen!! tix on sale...
MUSIC
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo's tour are being resold for thousands

Things are looking pretty sour for fans of Olivia Rodrigo. After tickets to the "Driver's License" singer's "Sour Tour" went on sale Friday morning, many cities sold out almost instantly -- with tickets now being resold for thousands online. In New York, for example, tickets to see Rodrigo are being...
MUSIC
Complex

Olivia Rodrigo Explains Her Decision to Not Headline Arenas on ‘Sour’ Tour

Olivia Rodrigo’s fans are calling her team out for booking small venues for her international Sour tour after tickets sold out quickly. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 18-year-old pop star addressed her decision to not immediately headline arenas on her first world tour. “I don’t think I should skip any steps,” she said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Music Hall#San Francisco#Atlanta#The New York Times#Theater Of The Clouds#Wamu Theater#Uccu Center#Aragon Ballroom
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reveals Special Christmas Apparel

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac certainly knows how to get attention on social media. Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has developed a massive following on social media. The former professional golfer has more than 3 million followers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Perth teenager admits punch attack

A teenager has admitted punching a footballer in Australia, leaving him in a coma. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was subjected to an unprovoked attack in September in Perth, where he was living. He fell, hitting his head on the ground and suffering a bleed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!

Before this giggling girl was lighting up the screen by scoring lead roles in film and television, she was just another precious pipsqueak cheesing for the camera in Los Angeles, California. This smiling sweetheart may be known for her hilarious role in a classic romantic comedy -- where she acted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Kanye West To Perform First Stadium Show In 5 Years At Coliseum Thursday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Kanye West is set to perform a benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Thursday seeking to raise awareness and support for an imprison Chicago gang leader. Kanye West attends the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event in downtown L.A. on Nov. 24, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Drake will make a special guest appearance at the “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert,” which will be the first stadium performance in five years for West, who now goes by Ye. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how...
LOS ANGELES, CA
97.9 KICK FM

Explorers Find Abandoned Illinois Bank with Money Left Inside

What would you do if you were exploring an old abandoned bank and found money left inside?. Well, that is what happens to so lucky (or unlucky) explorers when they decided to search an old abandoned bak in Chicago with a HUGE vault. There is no specific location as to where in Chicago the bank is located, but as the explore searched through the massive bank, they came across and massive vault with money left inside. You can see there are a few $100 bills and a few $1 bills on the ground.
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

Re-Introducing Alana Haim, the Knock-Down, Drag-Out Star of ‘Licorice Pizza’

Paul Thomas Anderson was helping Haim prepare for their headlining set at Coachella in 2018 when the Academy Award-winning director of Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood, and Phantom Thread turned to guitarist-singer Alana Haim with a thought. “He said, ‘I’m going to put you in a movie,’ ” says Alana, the youngest of the three Haim sisters. “I was like, ‘OK. All right. I’ll be fine walking in the background of a movie.’” Anderson had something much more than a quick cameo in store. The movie that became Licorice Pizza (out now) was still germinating in his brain at that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

314K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy