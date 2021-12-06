ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Doing Nothing Isn't a Choice: Fix the COVID-Exposed Fissures in Mental Health Care

By Christina Khou
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most coveted toy on holiday wish lists may change each season, but the long waitlists and lack of mental health providers that accept insurance are unfortunate constants for Americans. [. READ:. 20 Percent of Adults Had Recent Mental Health Treatment in 2020 ]. The number of people wanting...

Nature.com

Lifestyle and mental health 1 year into COVID-19

In previous work, Giuntella et al. (Proc Natl Acad Sci 118:e2016632118, 2021), we documented large disruptions to physical activity, sleep, time use and mental health among young adults at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spring 2020. This study explores the trends 1 year into COVID-19, as vaccines began to roll out, COVID-19 deaths declined, and social distancing measures eased in the United States. We combine biometric and survey data from multiple cohorts of college students spanning Spring 2019 through Spring 2021 (N = 1179). Our results show persistent impacts of the pandemic on physical activity and mental health. One year into the pandemic, daily steps averaged about 6300 per day compared to about 9800 per day prior to the pandemic, a 35% decline. Almost half of participants were at risk of clinical depression compared to a little over one-third prior to the pandemic, a 36% increase. The impacts on screen time, social interactions and sleep duration at the onset of COVID-19 largely dissipated over the course of the pandemic, though screen time remained significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels. In contrast to the sharp changes in lifestyle and mental health documented as the pandemic emerged in March 2020, we do not find evidence of behavioral changes or improvements in mental well-being over the course of Spring 2021 as the pandemic eased.
MENTAL HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

Contributed: We need to address the mental health crisis among older Americans

Early on during the pandemic, it became clear that older patients were at greater risk of suffering the most serious effects of coronavirus, and a great deal of attention went into ensuring steps were taken to protect this population. Yet, despite the impact of stressors and social isolation caused by the pandemic, the same attention has not been given to ensuring their mental health needs are also being met. Due to a variety of barriers making them less likely to seek treatment, they are far more likely to have an unmet need for mental health treatment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Healthy U program connects mental health care providers with those in need

The city’s Healthy U program will present a free session on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Photo provided. Port St. Lucie’s award-winning Parks and Recreation Department created Healthy U to connect local mental health care providers with the folks who need them. The program explores a variety of topics from eating disorders and bullying to dementia and substance use disorder.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
PleasantonWeekly

Axis Bridge aims to fill gap in Tri-Valley mental health care

Since its launch this summer, Axis Bridge Mental Health Urgent Care has worked to help fill a crucial gap for mental health care in the Tri-Valley. Available since July to residents in the cities of Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore that are experiencing an urgent mental health crisis, and as an alternative to emergency room treatment, the free program helps patients ages 5 and up receive same-day short-term counseling, psychiatric care, care coordination, and connect to solutions for longer-term care, regardless their lack or type of insurance.
PLEASANTON, CA
Medscape News

Do You Discuss Mental Health With Your Patients?

The mind and body are closely connected. Studies show there is a link between physical and mental health. Stress, anxiety, depression, and other mood disorders have been associated with heart conditions, immune deficiencies, and numerous other conditions.
MENTAL HEALTH
myrgv.com

Mental health suffers in COVID pandemic

HARLINGEN — Many families have been through a dark time the past two years with the pandemic, health experts say. The isolation, the fear of the unknown, the loss of life, and the sudden and radical overhaul of daily lives have left their mark. Doctors, nurses and other health care...
MENTAL HEALTH
khn.org

California Joins States Trying to Shorten Wait Times for Mental Health Care

When Greta Christina fell into a deep depression five years ago, she called up her therapist in San Francisco. She’d had a great connection with the provider when she needed therapy in the past. She was delighted to learn that he was now “in network” with her insurance company, meaning she wouldn’t have to pay out-of-pocket anymore to see him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mobihealthnews.com

Mental health app ThoughtFull, Pfizer to expand access to biopsychosocial care in Singapore

Digital mental health platform ThoughtFull and pharmaceutical firm Pfizer Singapore have signed an exclusive partnership to bring more access to biopsychosocial care to people in Singapore. The collaboration aims to counter the stigma around mental health and bridge the gap in treatment. Under this partnership, ThoughtFull will be providing free...
HEALTH
Salt Lake Tribune

How social media has changed the perception of mental health care

This story is jointly published by nonprofits Amplify Utah and The Salt Lake Tribune, in collaboration with Salt Lake Community College, to elevate diverse perspectives in local media through student journalism. The internet has gotten some things right — mental illness is not the exception. According to The National Alliance...
MENTAL HEALTH
Omaha.com

Children's mental health is a pandemic crisis that needs immediate solutions, psychiatry chief says

PHILADELPHIA — Health-care providers nationwide continue to see fallout from the mental and emotional toll the pandemic has taken on children and teens, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's top psychiatrist said in a virtual Q&A Wednesday. The pandemic exacerbated preexisting increases in mental health conditions among children, said Tami Benton, CHOP's...
KIDS
KMBC.com

Nurses struggle with mental health as COVID-19 drags on

MERRIAM, Kan. — The pandemic has taken its toll on everyone's mental health. Frontline workers are especially feeling it. Some studies show 50% of nurses say they're depressed, anxious or both. Mental Health America put the number much higher when it dida survey in the Summer of 2020. 93% of...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

As demand for youth psychiatry rose, promise in 'pediatric mental health care access programs' emerged

Referrals from primary care providers (PCPs) to Pediatric Mental Health Care Access (PMHCA) programs increased and involved more complex mental health concerns, particularly regarding mood and anxiety, during the pandemic, according to a new study published online today in Psychiatric Services. These trends underscore the importance of these programs to supporting the growing need for children's mental health care.
KIDS
UpNorthLive.com

An inside look at the need for more mental health care in northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Our nation is facing a mental health crisis. And here in northern Michigan, getting care isn’t always easy either. Clinicians and advocates say often people are spending days in emergency rooms waiting for a psychiatric bed to open up. That includes Munson Medical Center in Traverse...
MICHIGAN STATE
The 74

Four States Increase Access to Youth Mental Health Care

Families, lawmakers, doctors and educators across the political spectrum are in agreement: The kids are not all right.  Maryland, Colorado, California and New Jersey are among the states that have recently passed laws that expand access to youth mental health care.  New protocols and resources are aimed at getting care to those who need it […]
MENTAL HEALTH
American Academy of Pediatrics

Surgeon general calls for action to protect children’s mental health

The surgeon general is calling attention to widespread mental health challenges among youths and laid out expansive actions to protect them. These issues have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and will take a whole-of-society effort to address, Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, M.D., M.B.A., said in a new advisory that includes recommendations for health care providers.
KIDS
Campus Times

Don’t force people to fight for their mental health

Author’s Note: There’s no shame in thinking maybe you could use psychological help, and then being wrong. The only shame lies in lying to get resources you know you don’t need. All of the resources mentioned in this article, as well as UCC, UHS, and anything else you can imagine, are there for you regardless of how certain you are or how “serious” your illness is.
MENTAL HEALTH
Ames Tribune

Judge says feds can't require COVID vaccine for health care workers in Iowa, 9 other states

A judge has blocked the federal government from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers in Iowa and nine other states. Matthew Schelp, a U.S. district judge in Missouri, ruled Monday that the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services did not have authority to order hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers to vaccinate all of their workers.
IOWA STATE
powerofpositivity.com

5 Behaviors That Reveal Hidden Mental Health Struggles

People feel free in today’s society to talk about their medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. However, the stigma around mental health struggles keeps individuals from mentioning bipolar, depression, and anxiety terms. It’s because they feel that mental matters make you weak, but physical problems can be explained.
MENTAL HEALTH

