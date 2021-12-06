30 lyrics all Lancs students can relate to from JLS’s new album 2.0

On November 17th, Bushwick Brooklyn Rapper “Slick” Naim debuted his highly anticipated new rap album entitled: “Came For It All” via SLI Entertainment, LLC, Beyond The Dream Entertainment, Inc. and CubanTone Inc. Slick, who is the creator, executive producer , and stars in the Emmy Nominated Hit Netflix Series IT’S BRUNO Executively Produced his latest project. The brand new 12 track album features songs like: “Cool With Me”, “So High”, “Cut Ties” & “That’s My Baby”. Long -time fans of the rapper are calling “Came For It All” Slick’s very best work to date! Slick is also an award winning writer, producer and director- while Slick the Hip Hop Artist is currently the #37 Rapper on Reverb Nations Hip Hop charts for most listened to New York rapper of this year www.reverbnation.com/slicknaim.
