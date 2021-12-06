ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAN, Mascot

Cover picture for the articleWAN is a new Taiwanese and Japanese style restaurant on Coward Street in Mascot. You'll find casual, snacky dishes packed with flavour. Prices are very reasonable and there is also got a curated drinks list from sake, wine, beer and cocktails. There's also a little surprise for those in the know...

EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
iheart.com

Celebrate Black Friday With Free Krispy Kreme & NEW Holiday Flavors

Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed doughnut and free small brewed coffee on Black Friday, Nov. 26. It's no surprise that Krispy Kreme has been hitting it out of the park with their themed holiday boxes; first with their spooky Halloween box and most recently with their Thanksgiving box.
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
EatThis

The Best Trader Joe's Foods of 2021

Trader Joe's is known for providing shoppers with everything they need, along with everything they never knew they wanted. It's the frontline for finding new seasonal specialties and dependable staples that make the grocery list week after week. Fans have raved about these grocery items all year long. Some products...
notquitenigella.com

Ursula's, Paddington

Ursula's is a new restaurant in Paddington. It's a comfortable space with a neighbourhood bistro vibe that feels right at home in Paddington taking up residence in the same building that housed D'arcys for 40 years as well as Guillaume. It's a menu with many nods to retro Australian classics made with local produce.
Robb Report

How to Make a Peanut Malt Flip, the Rich Whisky Cocktail You’ll Want to Drink All Holiday Season

The Peanut Malt Flip is the cocktail of the season. Consider it my gift to you. One way to think of the world of mixed drinks is a kind of graph, with deliciousness on one axis and strangeness on the other. Lumped together on one end of the spectrum are most of the drinks you know, which tend to be very delicious and not at all weird, your Margaritas and Mojitos and Manhattans and such. Travel over to the strange end of the spectrum, and you notice deliciousness begins to suffer—these are your house-smoked bee-pollen syrups and duck fat-washed Negronis. They’re...
notquitenigella.com

Bay Ten Espresso, Lavender Bay

Dog play dates and dog mum café dates are on the agenda today and we visit Bay Ten Espresso in Lavender Bay, hidden away on a quiet street just under the Sydney Harbour Bridge. If you're looking for a cafe to take your dog to and then go for a picturesque walk then this is for you!
Mashed

28 Recipes To Make You The Star Of Your Holiday Cookie Swap

Have you ever been to a holiday cookie swap? If you haven't, you're missing out. The basic premise is simple: you show up to the house of a friend or family member, bearing the specified amount of home-baked cookies — typically between a half dozen and a dozen per guest attending the swap, recommends Pillsbury. Each guest brings their preferred variety of homemade treats, and (usually) all the delicious options are laid out on a table for all to admire. Using a tin or zip-top bags, guests help themselves to some of each cookie variety, going home at the end of the evening with a jam-packed selection of holiday classics such as gingerbread men, pecan snowballs, and chocolate crinkles.
notquitenigella.com

Top 5 Christmas Showstopper Cakes!

Sometimes you need to dazzle and that time is Christmas. These 5 cakes are here for you if you need that mic drop moment. From a pavlova tree tower, a tiramisu yule log, the easiest but prettiest Christmas chocolate cake, a cherry chocolate fruit cake to a macaron Christmas tree! There's a cake to suit every skill level!
notquitenigella.com

Festive Gifting - Chocolate Swirled Halva

Hands up who loves halva? This wonderful Middle Eastern treat makes for a wonderful gift too. All you need is tahini as a base and sweetener. This divine halva is swirled through with dark chocolate too for an extra special treat. Perfect for gifting or as a sweet treat with coffee or tea!
Spotlight News

Food: Marbled Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies

It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main […]
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
News/Talk KFYO

Chick-fil-A Employee Exposes How Their Chicken is Prepared

A Chick-fil-A employee recently posted a video exposing how they allegedly prepare their chicken nuggets and chicken filets. When you think of fast-food chicken, you would expect premade, frozen nuggets that they just throw in the fryer, but apparently, that’s not the case for Chick-fil-A. They seem to actually use fresh ingredients and prepare everything by hand.
103GBF

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
