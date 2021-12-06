ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA Cup holders Leicester to face Watford in third round

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hn6Hc_0dFYKQIl00

FA Cup holders Leicester have been drawn to play Premier League rivals Watford in the third round.

Brendan Rodgers’ side, who beat Chelsea in last season’s final, face former boss Claudio Ranieri in one of three all-Premier League ties.

Manchester United will play Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Old Trafford and high-flying West Ham have a home tie against Leeds.

National League leaders Chesterfield have landed a plum tie at eight-time winners Chelsea, while fellow minnows Yeovil and Kidderminster have home draws against Championship sides Bournemouth and Reading respectively.

The winners of Monday’s second-round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans will play AFC Wimbledon at home.

League Two side Swindon will host Premier League leaders Manchester City at the County Ground and League One side Shrewsbury will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

Millwall will face London rivals Crystal Palace at the Den, League One outfit Morecambe will travel to Tottenham and Arsenal, who have lifted the trophy a record 14 times, have been drawn to play at Nottingham Forest.

Harrogate, who reached the third round for the first time after winning 2-1 at Portsmouth on Saturday, take on Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Premier League sides Burnley, Wolves and Newcastle have all been handed home ties, at Huddersfield, Sheffield United and Cambridge respectively, while Southampton will play at Swansea.

Everton face a trip to Hull and Southampton travel to Swansea, while the top-flight’s bottom club Norwich have been drawn to play at League One side Charlton.

All third-round ties are scheduled to be played between January 7-10.

Comments / 0

Related
tothelaneandback.com

Details revealed for FA Cup third round draw as Tottenham look to end trophy drought

FA Cup third round draw details revealed as Tottenham Hotspur look to quench their trophy drought. According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur will know their opponents for the Emirates FA Cup third round soon as the details for the draw are available. The draw will take place on Monday, December 6, when Antonio Conte will realise the team he has to face.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

FA Cup third-round draw: When it is, how to watch & teams involved

Everything you need to know about the draw, including date, time & TV channel. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal will enter the 2021-22 FA Cup at the third-round stage as England's biggest teams battle to get their hands on one of the oldest trophies in football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Claudio Ranieri
vavel.com

Gateshead 0-2 Charlton Athletic: Stockley double sends Addicks to FA Cup third round

Charlton Athletic have eased past Gateshead in the second round of the FA Cup with the Addicks emerging 2-0 winners at the Gateshead International Stadium. Jayden Stockley scored either side of halftime as Charlton came out of Tyneside with a victory over the seventh-division minnows to advance to the third round for the second time in three years.
SOCCER
punditarena.com

FA Cup third round draw: TV details as Premier League giants enter competition

The FA Cup third round draw is just around the corner, with the Premier League big boys set to learn where their journey begins in the 2021/22 edition of the competition. While the second round is being played across this weekend, the third round is where the clubs in the Premier League and EFL Championship enter the fray.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#European Cup#Uk#Watford#Manchester United#Lcfc#National League#St Albans#Afc Wimbledon#Millwall#Morecambe#Tottenham#Arsenal#Nottingham Forest#Southampton#League One
fourfourtwo.com

Callum Lang double sends Wigan into FA Cup third round

Callum Lang’s double earned Wigan a 2-1 win at Colchester and a place in the third round of the FA Cup. Colchester went close early on when Freddie Sears fired over after collecting Sylvester Jasper’s pass inside the area. But Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Kidderminster upset Halifax to book place in FA Cup third-round draw

Sixth-tier Kidderminster delivered an FA Cup shock by dumping out Vanarama National League highfliers Halifax with a 2-0 victory at Aggborough. Amari Morgan-Smith and Ashley Hemmings were on target for Kiddy to secure them a spot in the third-round draw. And they will be desperate to book a money-spinning tie...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Liverpool To Face Shrewsbury Town In FA Cup Third Round - Salah, Mane, Keita Missing Due To AFCON

Liverpool had led 2-0 through goals from Curtis Jones and an own goal from Donald Love before a Jason Cummings brace earned the Shrews a replay at Anfield. The replay was famous for the fact that Jurgen Klopp had kept his promise to his players that they would be given some rest during the winter break hence the game was taken by Neil Critchley and his under 23s.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham to host Morecambe in FA Cup third round tie

Tottenham Hotspur is weeks away from playing its first FA Cup match of the season, and officially has an opponent to kick off this season’s campaign. The team will host League One side Morecambe FC in the third round during the weekend of January 8. The match will be a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

5 eye-catching FA Cup third round ties

Manchester United were drawn against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round. There will be three all-Premier League ties played between January 7 and 10. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five eye-catching contests. Aston Villa v Manchester United. Gerrard will return to Old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw: Everything you need to know, including the date, time and favourites for the cup

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw has never been easier, with the draw broadcast across television and online. The greatest cup competition on Earth turns 150 years old for this edition and it still has the prestige of a fine wine. The holders are of course Leicester City, having defeated Chelsea for last year's trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton drawn away to Hull City in FA Cup Third Round

Everton have been drawn away at Hull City in the FA Cup Third Round. The tie will take place over the weekend of January 7-10, which for the Blues will come between a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on 2nd January, and a trip to Norwich City the weekend after.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

375K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy