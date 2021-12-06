Thousands of tourists arrive to La Palma during Constitution day break

You may have already heard about the La Palma volcano which started erupting on September 19, but did you know it's *STILL* erupting?! The most recent update from Instituto Geografico Nacional, published on December 3, mentions ongoing seismic activity (earthquakes) and an ash cloud. La Palma is the northwestern-most island...
Amazing footage shows close-up footage of a newly formed cone in La Palma’s volcano. Video images show the interior of the newly formed cone, with collapses due to its instability and the exit of the lava flow. The fresh river of lava threatened to engulf a parish church that has...
A huge chunk of already solidified magma can be seen to be carried downhill from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island on Monday (29 November). Several new vents have opened up on the volcano over the weekend, spewing fresh plumes of ash and lava into the air and creating new lava flows reaching yet untouched areas of the island.
Most drone video of the furious volcano on Spain’s La Palma island focuses mainly on the eruption. While spectacular, the real story is the damage inflicted by the tons of lava that continue to bury the island’s communities and farmland. Take a look at the lava chaos a drone reveals.
SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA, LA Palma: Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma have ordered residents of three coastal towns to remain indoors, following a new flow of lava that has reached the ocean, coming from the Cumbre Vieja volcano. A third stream of lava from the volcano,...
LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — A fresh river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island threatened Wednesday to engulf a parish church that has so far survived the eruption that shows no signs of relenting after 10 weeks. The nearest lava flow to the...
The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma continues to spew lava and ash into the sky more than two months after it first erupted on 19 September. Scientists have predicted that the eruption could last for up to three months and the volcano is certainly meeting expectations as the volcanic activity continues on the island.
A rainbow forms behind the erupting La Palma volcano, footage has shown. Footage of ash plumbing into the sky out of a new vent was shared by Canary Islands Volcanology Institute. Throughout the ten weeks the Cumbre Vieja has been erupting hundreds of buildings have been destroyed and volcanic ash...
