Shondaland Hires Megha Tolia as First President and COO

By Selome Hailu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShondaland has hired of Megha Tolia as the company’s first president and COO. In the newly created position, Tolia will oversee company operations including growth, strategic planning and finance. She will report to Shonda Rhimes, founder and CEO. More from Variety. Netflix Unveils Trailer and Premiere Date for Shonda...

Convene Names New President/COO

Business hospitality company Convene on Monday announced a handful of significant promotions for its executive leadership team. Promoted from her recent role as global chief operating and chief people officer, Amy Pooser will now serve as Convene’s president and COO, managing more than 260 team members. Lizzie Suiter has moved...
Leviton Names President & COO Daryoush Larizadeh as New CEO

Leviton has named Daryoush Larizadeh as its chief executive officer, effective as of December 1, 2021, the company announced. He will continue his responsibilities as president and COO, in addition to assuming the CEO role, Leviton adds. Larizadeh takes the reins of CEO from Don Hendler, who held the title...
How 13 Actors Returned to TV After Abrupt Shondaland Exits

Fans of the TV shows Shonda Rhimes has created—Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal—and the ones she has produced, including How to Get Away With Murder and Station 19, know not to get too attached to a character. As Shondaland actors decide to leave—or as they are asked to leave—their characters die, disappear, or just drop from the narrative. (And yes, this gallery will have spoilers for already-aired episodes.)
Fox Corp. Names Lauren Townsend SVP, Communications

Lauren Townsend, a veteran of corporate media publicity, has been named a new senior vice president of communications at Fox Corp. The announcement of her new title was made by Brian Nick, the company’s chief communications officer. She will join Fox on January 3, 2022. Townsend had been doing consulting work for Disney’s Hulu, but is probably best known for stints as a senior-level communications executive for Lionsgate’s Starz and Sony Pictures Television. She has also worked in a publicity capacity for Comcast’s NBC Entertainment. During her time, Townsend has been involved in publicity campaigns for series ranging from “Power” and “Outlander” to “The Good Doctor,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Sneaky Pete,” and “The Goldbergs.” She has also supervised  internal communications and government affairs efforts over the course of her career. Senior communications executives at Fox Corp. have in recent years been involved in everything from news about distribution contracts to internal communications about coronavirus protocols. Controlled by the Murdoch family, Fox’s biggest operations include Fox News Media, Fox Sports and Fox Broadcasting.    
9 Good Reasons to Consider Out-of-Home Advertising

As marketing has increasingly moved in a digital direction over the past two decades, a lot of myths and misconceptions have prevailed about “traditional” media channels. This is especially true for out-of-home (OOH) advertising. Many people think they know what OOH advertising is, but some perceptions are still very much stuck in the past.
How I Created a Successful Marketing Agency

Since starting out in the marketing industry back in 2018, I have built a successful marketing agency that has scaled to multiple six figures. The journey wasn't always easy and there were a lot of roadblocks along the way. Here are some tips which I have picked up along the way.
'Today' Show Favorite Engaged After Reconciling With Ex

Today Show favorite Jill Martin shared some very exciting news recently. In November, the contributor revealed that she was engaged to Erik Brooks, per Page Six. Martin and Brooks were previously engaged, but they split during the pandemic after trying to make their long-distance relationship work. Martin penned an essay...
Sarah Jessica Parker and Friends Hit Up These New York Sites in ‘And Just Like That . . . ‘

Click here to read the full article. “Sex and the City” has come quite far from its relatively humble 1998 beginnings. Six seasons, 94 episodes, two movies and who knows how many pairs of Manolos later, and now a reboot titled “And Just Like That . . . “ has hit the small screen! Though it’s not exactly garnering much praise. HBO Max debuted the first two shows of the highly-anticipated ten-episode mini-series on Thursday to what, ultimately, amounted to a very loud collective social media womp-womp. Drawing massive pans from viewers, fans and critics alike (not to mention Peleton),...
‘Law & Order’ Revival Adds Camryn Manheim

The Law & Order revival at NBC has completed the police half of its core cast. Camryn Manheim has joined the series, which premieres Feb. 24 and which NBC is referring to as its 21st season —  which will come almost 12 years after the original’s run ended in 2010. The Emmy winner will play NYPD Lt. Kate Dixon, head of the homicide detective squad that typically anchors the first half of an L&O episode. Anthony Anderson — who will reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard from seasons 18-20 of the series — and Jeffrey Donovan will play the two lead...
‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up in Early Development at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATED: A follow-up to “Six Feet Under” is in very early development at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. At this time, no writer is attached to the project. Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made. Original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all attached to executive produce the new project. At this time it is unclear if the project will move beyond the discussions...
Music Industry Moves: Arooj Aftab Attorney Matt Cuttler Named Partner at Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder

The entertainment law firm Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder has named Matt Cuttler (pictured) partner. The New York-based attorney joined the firm in 2018, when it was founded. His client roster includes Arooj Aftab, who’s nominated for best new artist at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards, as well as the artists 100 Gecs, Animal Collective and PnB Rock; producers Pop Wansel and Y2K; mixers Jeff Ellis and Matt Cohn; and composers The Haxan Cloak/Bobby Krlic, Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein; among others. Thursday, Dec. 9 + Warner Chappell Music publishing has named Christine Belden to the newly created role of vice president and...
Done Deals: Farfetch Acquires Luxury Resale Platform Luxclusif + More

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 9, 2021: Farfetch Limited has acquired resale platform Luxclusif for an undisclosed sum. According to a statement, the acquisition includes Luxclusif’s technology platform, and the Luxclusif team will join Farfetch group. This acquisition will allow Farfetch to significantly accelerate its resale capabilities through the development of key technology and service features such as automated pricing, and faster geographic and category expansion of its resale service, “Farfetch Second Life,” according to the luxury shopping platform. “Luxclusif...
Writers, Producers & Hosts At iHeartPodcast Network Unionize With WGA East

A majority of the 125 writers, producers, hosts, editors and researchers at the iHeartPodcast Network have signed union cards to organize with the WGA East, which is calling on the company to recognize the guild voluntarily as the bargaining representative of its staff. “We are pleased to welcome the storytellers at the iHeartPodcast Network to the guild,” said WGA East executive director Lowell Peterson. “A union is vital to ensuring podcast workers are able to build sustainable careers in an industry where their contributions have been essential to the sector’s continued rapid growth.” The iHeartPodcast Network is a division of iHeartMedia, which...
Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer to Host 2022 Critics Choice Awards (TV News Roundup)

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced that Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will co-host the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which air on The CW and TBS on Jan. 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Diggs is known for starring as Sam Bennett in the ABC medical drama “Private Practice.” Other prominent credits include appearing in the film “Brown Sugar” and the original Broadway production of “Rent.” Currently, he stars on The CW drama “All American.” Byer first broke out with her appearance on MTV’s “Girl Code” and has since become known for hosting the competition series “Nailed It!” and “Wiped Out!,” the...
'Law & Order' Season 21 Begins Production With First Set Image

Almost twelve years ago, Law & Order ended its long run at NBC and bowed out after going on for 20 seasons and roughly 450 episodes. Now, the flagship series (or “mothership Law & Order”) that generated several spin-offs and adaptations is making a comeback with former cast members. Once again, the procedural series will follow a two-pronged crime investigation: through the police detectives and prosecution by the district attorney.
Mike Lindell Experiences Rejection in Libel Suit Over Hollywood Romance

Many individuals would love to read about themselves dating a Hollywood star. But not Mike Lindell. The MyPillow CEO filed suit earlier this year when the Daily Mail published a story claiming he once dated 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski for nine months. Lindell may insist the article is untrue, but even so, a New York federal judge says it’s not defamatory. On Friday, Lindell’s complaint was dismissed. Lindell sued over an article that claimed he wooed Krakowski with champagne and various bottles of liquor. Lindell, represented by Charles Harder, says he’s been clean and sober for over a decade as...
