ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Pending Regulatory Approval, Sportsbook At Horseshoe Casino Could Open Friday

By Paul Gessler
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2upD_0dFYJq1K00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than six months after sports betting became legal in Maryland, the first bets are expected to be made later this week.

This time tomorrow, invited gamblers will be placing bets at the Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Baltimore as part of a controlled demonstration for the gaming officials.

It’s the last hurdle before taking bets from the public as soon as Friday.

“We expect some very long lines,” said Horseshoe Casino Baltimore general manager Randy Conroy.

Finishing touches are underway Monday inside the ground floor of the casino.

“We’ll have every game visible,” said Conroy

Conroy showed us where bets will be made later this week.

“We’re 10 feet to go at the end of a marathon here,” he said.

In addition to the ticket window, there will also be 14 kiosks for people to place bets throughout the casino.

Maryland joins 28 states and D.C. to legalize sports betting. Voters approved it during the 2020 election and a bill was signed into law back in May.

More than 200 days later, only one final regulatory hurdle stands in the way of betting, which is expected to start Friday.

“That’s kind of our final exam with the Maryland Lottery,” said Conroy.

The state’s application review commission voted last month to license sports wagering at five Maryland casinos.

Live! Casino showed us its sportsbook space in April.

For some, it’s better late than never.

“Lord, have mercy. Thank you, Jesus,” said Edward Simmons. “I get some money! Because I’m tired of going to Dover, Delaware.”

“We’re actually 12 weeks behind in the NFL season,” said Russell McPherson. “Look at the money lost.”

The commission has not yet opened the application process for mobile gaming licenses. Officials say it typically accounts for about 90 percent of total betting revenue.

“We would expect the same to occur in Maryland. I don’t see a reason why it would be different,” said co-chair of Taft’s Gaming Industry Group.

The “soft opening” under the watchful eye of gaming officials is tomorrow and Thursday.

They’re taking real bets and proceeds are going to Paul’s {lace, a local charity.

If all goes well, they’re planning a ribbon-cutting and live betting on Friday. Gov. Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott, former Ravens Torrey Smith and Adalius Thomas, and Baltimore native and former NBA star Muggsy Bogues are scheduled to attend.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

2 More Sports Wagering Applications Forwarded To State Committee; Five Casinos On Track To Open Sportsbooks In December

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two more sports wagering licenses have been forwarded to a state committee for final approval, and sportsbooks at five casinos in the state are on track to open this month, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Thursday. The applications from Long Shots, a restaurant and off-track betting facility in Frederick, and Riverboat on the Potomac, an event space with food, off-track betting and lottery games located in Colonial Beach, Va., will be sent to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) for consideration. Riverboat’s sports gambling space will be located in Maryland, the gaming commission said. In...
BALTIMORE, MD
legalsportsreport.com

Just Two Licenses Left After More VA Sportsbooks Approved

Add 888 and Betway to the list of approved VA sportsbooks as the Virginia Lottery continues to work toward approving all licensees. The Lottery posted approvals for Digital Gaming Corporation VA as of last Wednesday and VHL, VA as of Thursday. Digital Gaming is the corporate name for Betway, which...
GAMBLING
WBAY Green Bay

Oneida Casino opens “milestone” sports betting operation

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Sports betting is underway at Oneida Casino in a move the tribe calls a “milestone.”. Oneida Bingo Queens Sandra Brehmer and Alma Webster made it official Tuesday morning, each placing $5 sports bets after a ribbon cutting ceremony. Brehmer and Webster are credited with being the catalysts for gaming operations on Oneida Reservation. They started the tribe’s profitable bingo operation in 1976.
ONEIDA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
cdcgamingreports.com

Louisiana: The Rez Sportsbook at Coushatta Casino opens it’s doors

The Coushatta Casino Resort held the grand opening for “The Rez Sportsbook” [on Wednesday]. Former NFL players and Super Bowl champions Rickey Jackson, Owen Daniels, and Drew Pearson were in attendance and were the first three to place their bets. “This offers another amenity to this already amazing resort,” said...
LOUISIANA STATE
gamingintelligence.com

Maryland approves two more retail sportsbooks as others prepare to launch

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has approved two more retail betting locations as the state prepares to launch its regulated sports betting market. The state regulator determined that Riverboat on the Potomac and Long Shot’s have met the qualification requirements for sports betting licenses. Riverboat on...
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Sports betting approved at Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin

Sports betting is officially greenlit at Ocean Downs Casino. According to a wire story from The Center Square, the Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission approved in-house sports betting licenses for five Maryland casinos, including the Berlin gambling facility, on Nov. 19. Ocean Downs General Manager Bobbi Sample said in...
BERLIN, MD
legalsportsreport.com

Connecticut Sportsbooks Open With $54 Million In October Bets

Online Connecticut sportsbooks and casinos launched in October after a nearly a decade-long process – and got off to a pretty good start. The state’s three online sportsbooks generated $483,704 in tax revenue after a full launch Oct. 19. All three were technically live Oct. 12 but had 1,000 bettors or less for the soft-launch period.
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Muggsy Bogues
Person
Larry Hogan
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Casinos Rake In Over $160 Million In November

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos hauled in more than $160 million in revenue last month, a 23-percent increase over the revenues they generated last November, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Monday. Over $67 million of those revenues, or over 41 percent, were contributed to the state’s coffers, up nearly $13.5 million compared to the $53.7 million contributed to the state for the same time last year. The state’s casinos generated nearly $49 million for the Education Trust Fund, about $10 million more than the roughly $39 million contributed to the ETF in November 2020. The largest share of casino revenues came from MGM National Harbor, which had $67.9 in revenues, up more than $12 million (or 22.7 percent) over the same period last year. The next biggest share was from Live! Casino & hotel, which generated $58 million, a $13 million increase from last November’s total. Horseshoe Casino ($15.7 million), Hollywood Casino ($7 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($6.6 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($4.9 million) combined to generate the remainder of casino revenues in November.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

MGM National Harbor To Launch Sports Betting Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MGM National Harbor is set to open its BetMGM sportsbook more than six months after sports betting became legal in Maryland. The casino will be the state’s first to accept sports wagers, pending regulatory approval. After a controlled demonstration before regulatory officials, Governor Larry Hogan will be joined by Washington Football Legend Joe Theismann to place the state’s first sports bet. Maryland joins 28 states and D.C. to legalize sports betting. Voters approved it during the 2020 election and a bill was signed into law back in May. The state’s application review commission voted last month to license sports wagering at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Hollywood Casino in Perryville and Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin.    
BALTIMORE, MD
casinobeats.com

Desert Diamond Casinos initiates sportsbook in partnership with Kambi

Desert Diamonds Casinos has launched the first phase of its sportsbook offering in partnership with Kambi, commencing operations in two locations in Arizona. Kickstarting the product launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and lauding it as one of the few examples of a locally-operated Arizona sportsbook – with most sports betting operators originating from out-of-state – the company intends to reinvest profits from the Desert Diamond Sportsbook in the local area and offer a ‘personalised service’.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Gaming#Wjz#The Maryland Lottery
gamingintelligence.com

Oneida Nation opens first sportsbook in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s regulated sports betting market will open today (Nov. 30) with the launch of Oneida Nation’s IGT-powered retail and mobile sports betting offering. The Oneida Nation will become the first tribe in Wisconsin to offer sports betting under a renegotiated gaming compact with the state, with the ceremonial first bets to be placed today by Sandra Brehmer and Alma Webster, the “bingo queens” who first brought gaming to tribal lands in Wisconsin in the 1970s.
WISCONSIN STATE
VISTA.Today

New Casino in Morgantown Sets Official Opening Date

Hollywood Casino Morgantown is prepping for a Dec. 22 opening.Image via Penn National Gaming. Hollywood Casino Morgantown, just outside Chester County, will officially open its doors at noon on Dec. 22. Andrew Kulp reported the Penn National Gaming announcement for the Daily Local News.
MORGANTOWN, PA
pennbizreport.com

Penn National to open Morgantown casino in December

Penn National Gaming recently announced it plans to open Hollywood Casino Morgantown on Dec. 22, pending final regulatory approvals. The company invested approximately $111 million, including license fees, into the 80,000-square-foot facility and it will create approximately 375 jobs. The casino will feature 30 table games and 750 slot machines,...
GAMBLING
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Has Three Confirmed Cases Of The Omicron Variant Of COVID-19, Hogan Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced three Marylanders have the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. All three residents are in the Baltimore region. Two cases are in the same household, including a vaccinated person who recently traveled to South Africa and an unvaccinated person who was a close contact, Hogan’s office said. The other unrelated case involves a vaccinated person who has not recently traveled. None of the three confirmed cases are hospitalized. “Thanks to our aggressive surveillance system, we have quickly identified the first cases of the Omicron variant in Maryland,” said Hogan. “We urge Marylanders to continue taking...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore-based Cordish Cos. to sell three casino properties to real estate investment trust, lease them back

The Cordish Cos., the Baltimore-based developer behind Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland and Power Plant Live!, will sell its three casino properties to a real estate investment trust that specializes in gaming sites. The deal with Gaming and Leisure Properties, announced Monday, is valued at as much as $1.8 billion, according to a news release sent by the Pennsylvania-headquartered firm. Cordish ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
45K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy