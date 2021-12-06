ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbaugh Confirms Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

By Brandon Weigel
 2 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Monday confirmed the team’s top cover man, Marlon Humphrey, will be out the rest of the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I’d prefer to have him, for sure,” Harbaugh said. “But we’ll go on with the guys we’ve got, and we have really good players that can step in and play. We’ll be ready to go.”

Harbaugh said the team would spend the week determining who will take Humphrey’s place in coverage.

“Some of it’s who you play, what the matchups are. We’ll figure all that out,” he said.

The Ravens went to Pittsburgh with all five cornerbacks on their depth chart, including Humphrey, listed as questionable , but only Chris Westry was inactive.

Speaking after the 19-20 loss on Sunday night, Harbaugh indicated Humphrey’s injury was a factor in his decision to attempt a 2-point conversion near the end of the game, rather than bring out kicker Justin Tucker to force overtime.

“We were pretty much out of corners at that point in time,” he said. “It was an opportunity to try to win the game right there.”

On Monday, Harbaugh said he was confident Westry and Kevon Seymour, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list days after he was signed from the practice squad, would be able to provide depth.

Injuries, a recurring theme of the season , have depleted the Ravens’ secondary, much like they did the running back room in August and September. Marcus Peters, one of the team’s best ball-hawks, has been out all year after suffering a knee injury before the season started. Safety DeShon Elliott went down with a torn pectoral and torn biceps in November.

Of the team’s four projected starting defensive backs, only strong safety Chuck Clark remains.

The Ravens are set to play a road game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m.

