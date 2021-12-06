ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence stuns in gold gown, shows off baby bump on red carpet

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R142s_0dFYJncN00

The title of her latest movie may be “Don’t Look Up” but all eyes were on Jennifer Lawrence at the movie’s New York City premiere this week.

In a rare appearance since announcing her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney in September, the "Hunger Games" star dazzled on the red carpet with her baby bump taking center stage.

As People reported , the Oscar winner walked the red carpet in a shimmering Dior gown with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She brought the look together with pieces from Tiffany & Co. jewelry, while styling her hair in a loose low bun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAlxv_0dFYJncN00
Photo credit Getty Images

And if that wasn’t enough to make jaws drop, she posed with her dapper co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AeDbG_0dFYJncN00
Photo credit Getty Images

Lawrence also posed with the rest of the star-studded cast, which includes Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett, and Jonah Hill. Directed by Adam McKay ("Anchorman," "Step Brothers," "The Big Short"), Lawrence stars as an astronomer who is trying to warn the world that a comet is coming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PYxH_0dFYJncN00
(L-R) Scott Stuber, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill Photo credit Getty Images

The Oscar-winner has been pretty mum on her pregnancy. She told Vanity Fair in the December cover story the while she’s “grateful and excited” to become a mother, she wants to keep her child’s life private, noting that “every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can."

The star elaborated on keeping her child out of the limelight, adding: "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence.”

"Don't Look Up" debuts in select theaters on December 10 and hits Netflix on the day before Christmas.

Lights, camera, action! Get the latest updates on movies and television from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Faceboo k | Twitte r | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
People

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles in Gold Gown at Don't Look Up Premiere

The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don't Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Telegraph

How the Duchess of Cambridge made the Glittering Golden Gown into the red carpet look of the year

When the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the premiere of No Time to Die in late September, it was A Fashion Moment. Her glittering golden gown seemed to hail a new era of glamour after the low key previous year. It epitomised a return to celebration, opulence and dressing-up, so much so that the £4,064 Jenny Packham design sold out when it became available to buy soon after.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HOLAUSA

A pregnant and glowing Jennifer Lawrence makes her red carpet return

Jennifer Lawrence is absolutely glowing as she shows off her baby bump in her first major appearance in years. After stepping back and taking some time away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood, the actress made her return to the spotlight for the premiere of her new movie, Don’t Look Up. To make this appearance all the more memorable, Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looking better than ever as she sports her big, beautiful bump.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Scott Stuber
Person
Cooke Maroney
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
In Style

Jennifer Lawrence Made Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Her Pregnancy Announcement

Jennifer Lawrence brought a very special plus-one to the New York premiere of her new movie Don't Look Up last night. Well, technically a plus-one in the making. On Sunday, the actress made her first red carpet appearance since announcing she was expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. For the event, J.Law showed off her maternity style in a fringed gold beaded gown by Dior that subtly skimmed her growing stomach and featured sheer cape-like sleeves that flowed down to the floor. She accessorized with minimal jewelry, including her emerald-cut engagement ring and a pair of sparkling diamond earrings.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#Tiffany Co#Vanity Fair#Instagram
Grazia

Jennifer Lawrence Isn’t ‘Debuting’ Her Bump, She’s Just Doing Her Job

Hollywood is obsessed with pregnant women, and the surveillance of them. If any woman puts on weight in the limelight, the world assumes they must be pregnant. And the way fans have sleuthed around Kylie Jenner’s potential pregnancies show us how closely pregnant women are watched - even when the conception isn’t confirmed. A hand on the belly (Katy Perry at her O2 gig) or a little bloating (Lindsay Lohan) or just getting married and gaining a little weight (Sarah Snook) will prompt a barrage of speculation that someone must be expecting.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kristin Davis Wows in Floor-Length Blue Gown for ‘And Just Like That’ Red Carpet Premiere

The cast of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That” arrived on the red carpet for the series premiere in NY in sleek style. Actress Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, was no exception, stunning in a floor-length, deep blue gown. The starlet’s dress hung off her shoulders, draping at her bust in a heart-shape, giving the dress a sweetheart neckline. The ruffles and gathered sleeves gave the otherwise flat dress dimension and texture. Davis also held a blue clutch with a silver clasp in her hand that matched the hue. Davis’ shoes are not visible beyond...
CELEBRITIES
thefashionistastories.com

Jennifer Lawrence in Oscar de la Renta on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Following the premiere, Jennifer Lawrence made an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to continue promoting ''Don't Look Up'' on Monday(December 6th) in New York. For her appearance, she showed off her growing baby bump in a OSCAR DE LA RENTA black and white polka dot dress with black JIMMY CHOO pumps. Her playful, fitted dress hugged her body nicely.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon Pops in Hot Pink Blazer and Black Pumps at Stella McCartney’s Launch Party

Reese Witherspoon sported a bright pink look to Stella McCartney’s launch. The “Sweet Home Alabama” actress attended the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back launch party in Los Angeles last night. Witherspoon wore a hot pink blazer with a black top underneath. She paired it with light wash straight leg jeans. She added a light blue purse with a thick silver chain to the outfit. The event celebrated the release of the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back. The collection is inspired by her father Paul’s legendary band’s iconography, music and values, aligned with the release of Peter Jackson’s new...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

47K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy