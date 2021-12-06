PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence stuns in gold gown, shows off baby bump on red carpet

The title of her latest movie may be “Don’t Look Up” but all eyes were on Jennifer Lawrence at the movie’s New York City premiere this week.

In a rare appearance since announcing her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney in September, the "Hunger Games" star dazzled on the red carpet with her baby bump taking center stage.

As People reported , the Oscar winner walked the red carpet in a shimmering Dior gown with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She brought the look together with pieces from Tiffany & Co. jewelry, while styling her hair in a loose low bun.

Photo credit Getty Images

And if that wasn’t enough to make jaws drop, she posed with her dapper co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Photo credit Getty Images

Lawrence also posed with the rest of the star-studded cast, which includes Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett, and Jonah Hill. Directed by Adam McKay ("Anchorman," "Step Brothers," "The Big Short"), Lawrence stars as an astronomer who is trying to warn the world that a comet is coming.

(L-R) Scott Stuber, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill Photo credit Getty Images

The Oscar-winner has been pretty mum on her pregnancy. She told Vanity Fair in the December cover story the while she’s “grateful and excited” to become a mother, she wants to keep her child’s life private, noting that “every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can."

The star elaborated on keeping her child out of the limelight, adding: "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence.”

"Don't Look Up" debuts in select theaters on December 10 and hits Netflix on the day before Christmas.

