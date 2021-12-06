TMJ4's Steve Chamraz ringing bells for Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign

Some of Milwaukee's celebrities will be gathering at the Milwaukee Public Market this Thursday to ring bells in support of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

Organizers said in a statement their goal is to raise $3.8 million this holiday season.

The Red Kettle Campaign supports a number of programs and services in Milwaukee County, including: the Feed The Kids summer meals program, The Salvation Army Toy Shop, the Backpack and School Supplies Program, Coats for Kids, Christmas Family Feast and the Emergency Lodge homeless shelter.

The event begins on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. TMJ4's Steve Chamraz will appear from 6 to 7 p.m.

Besides making an in-person donation, you can also text Celebrity to 24365 and select the celebrity kettle you would like to support, or donate on their website here.

This is the schedule for the event:

11 a.m. to noon

Adrienne Pedersen (WISN12)

Tinker the bell-ringing horse

Chief Aaron Lipski/Asst. Chief Andrew Timm (Milwaukee Fire)

Noon to 1 p.m.

Lindsey Slater (WISN12)

Natalie Shepherd (CBS58)

Nikola Junewicz (FOX6)

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Carl Deffenbaugh/Suzanne Spencer (FOX6)

Amanda Becker/Nicole Koglin (CBS58)

Promise (HOT 105.7)

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dan Meyer (BizTimes)

Stephanie and Jeff Sherman (Civic leaders, TheHop)

Homer Blow (WNOV)

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Steve Chamraz (TMJ4)

Megan Carpenter/Brooke Brighton (Spectrum News)

